Teen jailed for pledging allegiance to ISIS while in high school

The Cheongju District Court sentenced the student to one and a half years in prison for violating the antiterrorism law.

A college student was jailed Tuesday for pledging allegiance to the extremist militant group ISIS while in high school, officials said.

The Cheongju District Court sentenced the 18-year-old student to an indeterminate prison term of one to one and a half years after finding him guilty of violating the antiterrorism law.

The student, whose identity was withheld, was charged with attempting to join ISIS after watching various propaganda materials on an encrypted online platform operated by an affiliated group between November 2024 and February of this year, and swearing allegiance to ISIS.

He was also suspected of obtaining bomb-making instructions from an ISIS contact, forming a bomb attack scheme against the government forces of Mozambique and requesting an ISIS evaluation for his attack plan, according to court officials.





Yonhap