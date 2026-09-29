Teen jailed for pledging allegiance to ISIS while in high school

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Two Chinese nationals with military backgrounds referred to prosecution over spying allegations
One is accused of intercepting fighter jet communications, while the other faces charges for reportedly obtaining training materials from U.S. bases.
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Busan crowds join effort to guide beloved shark safely back to sea
Coast Guard patrol boats, drones and spectators tried to help steer Bukang-i, a copper shark stranded in Busan’s North Port waterway, toward open waters.
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Slackliner Jaan Roose to take on 525-foot line above central Seoul
Jaan Roose will walk a 160-meter (525-foot) slackline strung between Koreana Hotel and Donga Media Center in Gwanghwamun on Thursday, marking the first slackline performance in Korea.
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'The Assassin(s)' filmmakers reported to police over alleged defamation
The production studio, meanwhile, is pushing back against claims that the picture was funded by Chinese capital.