Teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother over money

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SK Group chairman faces deadline to appeal 944 billion won divorce settlement
While the Supreme Court is unlikely to change the lower court's ruling, the motion could give Chey Tae-won time to raise the necessary cash.
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North Jeolla hopes Seoul can revitalize its bid to host the 2036 Olympics, but past and future liabilities loom
The province is hoping the capital can play a secondary role, as it has become abundantly clear that the southern region lacks adequate facilities.
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AI needs data centers, but Seoulites don’t want them next door
The heads of the capital's districts passed a proposal to require construction to undergo an architectural review as public opposition grows ever more apparent.
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Faker and Korean police get teens to fold their hand on gambling
Hundreds of young gamblers are turning themselves in as police push a lenient self-report campaign backed by esports star Faker.