Teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother over money

The teenage suspect had previously been reported for allegedly assaulting a parent, according to law enforcement authorities.

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The Cheongju Heungdeok Police Station in North Chungcheong
The Cheongju Heungdeok Police Station in North Chungcheong

A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting and confining his mother after she refused to give him money, police said on Friday.

The Cheongju Heungdeok Police Station questioned the teenager on charges of assaulting a parent multiple times.

He reportedly insulted her and prevented her from leaving when she tried to retreat to another room to get away from him at their home in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

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Police responding to the mother’s report arrested him at the scene. Investigators stated that the incident seems to have happened after she refused to give her son money.

The teenager had previously been reported for allegedly assaulting a parent, according to law enforcement authorities.


BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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