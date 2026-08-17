Teen accused of store thefts over gambling debts

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One idol tried to unionize K-pop. Almost no one followed.
A former Teen Top member withdrew a proposed idol union after it drew only two listed members, exposing fears over agency power and legal uncertainty.
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Court withholds punishment for convenience store worker who took food, supplies
The court cited the small financial loss and the fact that some of the food that the employee took was past its sell-by date.
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Geoje shipyards tell workers to stay home amid record rainfall
Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries instructed their employees to stay home as a torrential downpour made roads impassable and prompted worksite damage checks.
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Rescue operations underway as torrential rain floods Geoje
Rainfall and high tide flooded homes and vehicles, triggered landslides and prompted rescues across Geoje on Monday.