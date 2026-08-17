Teen accused of store thefts over gambling debts

A teenager breaks into a kiosk at an unmanned store in Goyang, Gyeonggi, to allegedly steal cash to pay off online gambling debts. ILSAN SEOBU POLICE STATION

Police say a 16-year-old stole cash from seven unmanned stores in Goyang, allegedly to repay online gambling debts.

A 16-year-old was caught by police after allegedly riding a stolen motorcycle without a license and stealing cash from unmanned stores to pay off debts from online gambling.

The teenager was arrested and is under investigation on charges including aggravated theft, attempted aggravated theft and driving without a license under the Road Traffic Act, according to Ilsan Seobu Police Station Monday.

The teenager is accused of breaking into seven unmanned stores in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in early July, smashing kiosks with tools and stealing about 870,000 won ($615) in cash. The estimated cost to repair the damaged kiosks was about 3.8 million won.

Police began searching the area after receiving a report that a safe at an unmanned store had been broken into. Additional reports of thefts at other unmanned stores were subsequently filed.

While following the suspected escape route, police spotted a motorcyclist matching the suspect’s description and gave chase. The teenager abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot before hiding in a residential neighborhood, where police apprehended the suspect.

The teenager told police that the thefts were committed to repay debts incurred through online gambling. Police also found that the motorcycle used in the alleged crimes had been stolen and that the teenager had been riding it without a license.

Police plan to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged crimes before referring the teenager to prosecutors without detention.





BY KIM JI-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]