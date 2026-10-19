Teatime with the head of state

President Lee Jae Myung speaks with reporters at the presidential press center at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 19.

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President Lee Jae Myung, center, speaks with reporters during an impromptu teatime at the presidential press center of the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 19. Lee earlier had lunch with journalists and held a surprise press briefing to mark his 500th day in office.

President Lee Jae Myung, center, speaks with reporters during an impromptu teatime at the presidential press center at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 19. Lee earlier had lunch with journalists and held a surprise press briefing to mark his 500th day in office.

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