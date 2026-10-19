Teatime with the head of state

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Lee confers appointment certificates on inaugural serious crime investigation chief, new ministers
Seven minister-level officials, including Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, received the documents in a ceremony at the Blue House.
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A banner day for reconstruction
A large banner about the selection of a builder for the reconstruction of the Yeouido Sibeom Apartment complex hangs at the site in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 19.
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Won for the win
A currency exchange shop in the Myeongdong neighborhood of Jung District, central Seoul, is displaying exchange rates on Oct. 19.
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Banking on cooperation
President Lee Jae Myung shakes hands with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga at the Blue House on Oct. 19.