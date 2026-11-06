Teacher allegedly bitten by student faces abuse complaints by child’s parents

Photos show bruises and bite marks sustained by a kindergarten teacher who was allegedly bitten by a student. SEJONG BRANCH OF THE KOREAN TEACHERS AND EDUCATION WORKERS' UNION

A teachers’ union released photos of the teacher that purportedly showed bite marks and bruises inflicted by the kindergartner, who receives special education services.

A kindergarten teacher in Sejong who was allegedly repeatedly bitten by a student has faced two child abuse complaints from the child's parents, sparking protests by fellow teachers and calls for stronger protections.

The Sejong City Office of Education said Thursday it would introduce measures to protect teachers at the kindergarten where the alleged incident occurred. The education office also said it would ensure that the child involved, who receives special education services, could continue participating in educational activities without disruption.

The child's parents had filed a child abuse complaint in July against four kindergarten staff members: the teacher who was allegedly bitten, the kindergarten's principal, the vice principal and another teacher.

The complaint followed a decision to send the child home after repeated aggressive behavior, reached through a dispute mediation process involving the education office. The parents alleged that the decision constituted neglect.

Kindergarten staff members also filed a complaint against the child and the parents, alleging violations of teachers' rights. They said there were repeated incidents in which the child allegedly bit and injured teachers and damaged classroom furniture and teaching materials.

In the most recent child abuse complaint, the parents said they had discovered red marks on the child's body and claimed that the teacher — who was allegedly bitten by the child — had strangled the child. The teacher denied the claim, saying the child had scratched themself.

The Sejong Metropolitan Police Agency, which received the complaint, launched an investigation and visited the kindergarten on Oct. 30 to obtain surveillance camera footage.

The Sejong City Office of Education in Sejong YONHAP

Following the earlier complaint filed by kindergarten staff, the Sejong education office convened a teacher protection committee in August and ordered the parents to submit a written apology and the child to undergo psychological treatment.

The Sejong branch of the Korean Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (KTU) defended the kindergarten teachers, releasing photographs on Wednesday showing bite wounds on the teacher's hands and arms allegedly from the child. The union also released photographs showing significant injuries to the teacher's face.

The teacher reportedly received a tetanus shot after being bitten by the child and was diagnosed with a concussion after falling and sustaining an injury in July.

Another source of concern is the lack of a long-term solution to keep the teacher and child separated.

The teacher and child remained at the same kindergarten despite the complaints. Separating them proved difficult because the kindergarten operates its two classes together, and simply dividing the classes would do little to keep them apart. The child's guardians applied to transfer the child to a nearby kindergarten, but the Sejong education office's special education committee rejected the request.

The education office granted the teacher sick leave as a measure to keep them temporarily separated.

A kindergarten teacher stages a silent one-person protest after a public kindergarten teacher in Sejong was accused of child abuse by the parents of a student who allegedly bit and injured the teacher's face and arms. SEJONG BRANCH OF THE KOREAN TEACHERS AND EDUCATIONAL WORKERS' UNION

Teachers at the kindergarten have been staging silent protests during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup times since earlier this week, holding signs that read, "Are we all potential child abusers?" The protests are intended to draw attention to the repeated child abuse complaints filed against staff.

"This is a typical case of malicious complaints in which a teacher who suffered physical and psychological harm while working with a student was reported twice," a representative of the KTU's Sejong branch said. "The superintendent of education must take strong legal action against the parents, including filing a criminal complaint."

The Sejong education office said it had dispatched an on-site support team to the kindergarten and arranged legal assistance for the teacher through a lawyer specializing in education-related legal matters.

It also plans to provide psychological counseling to teachers and children at the kindergarten and connect them with specialized medical institutions to support their psychological and emotional recovery.

"We take seriously the difficulties faced by teachers at the kindergarten and will continue providing the necessary support," a Sejong education office official said. "We will respond proactively to minimize disruptions to classroom operations caused by teacher absences."





BY SHIN JIN-HO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



