Tax exam top scorer details camera use, AI cheating in written confession to police

The top scorer on this year's national tax accountant qualification exam admits to cheating using AI and makes an apology in a video uploaded to the YouTube channel of attorney Lee Don-ho, head of Nova Law Firm, on Nov. 15. SCREEN CAPTURE

Police may widen the probe to other national exams as authorities review safeguards and consider additional charges.

This year’s top scorer on the national tax accountant exam told police in a written confession that they cheated using a hidden miniature camera and a smartphone to get AI-generated answers, echoing the account they had already shared on YouTube.

The examinee, surnamed Han, submitted a written confession through his attorney to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Sunday. The document provided a detailed account of how and why the cheating took place, the JoongAng Ilbo learned Monday. Police launched an investigation after receiving the confession.

Police said Han used a handheld miniature camera, rather than the AI glasses initially suspected, to photograph exam questions and send the images to an AI system to generate answers, which Han then checked on a smartphone.

Han reportedly brought the smartphone into the exam room without the proctors noticing. The written confession also detailed an additional device or method Han used to check the smartphone screen during the exam. This may explain why the cheating went undetected despite the presence of two proctors in the exam room. The exact method has yet to be confirmed.

The written confession is consistent with Han's remarks made in a YouTube video posted Sunday on the channel of Han's attorney.

"I cheated by using a miniature camera to photograph exam questions, sending them to AI and then checking the answers on a smartphone," Han said in the video.

Police reportedly spent Sunday night verifying the credibility of the details provided in the written confession. Based on their findings, investigators plan to summon Han for questioning soon to establish the circumstances surrounding the cheating.

In addition to obstruction of business, police are considering adding charges of obstruction of official duties, given that the tax accountant qualification exam is a national certification exam.

The investigation could also expand to other exams, including the customs broker qualification exam and the Legal Education Eligibility Test used for law school admissions, following additional cheating allegations and an order from the presidential office for a comprehensive investigation into suspected cases of AI-assisted cheating.

The certificate of the top scorer on this year's national tax accountant qualification exam, who admitted to cheating using AI, is shown in a photo posted on the candidate's blog. SCREEN CAPTURE

But for now, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's public crime investigation team, under the Provincial Special Detective Corps unit, is expected to focus its resources on Han's case, which is already under investigation.

Additional complaints will also be filed. The Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which administers the tax accountant exam, decided Sunday to file a criminal complaint against Han for obstruction of business. The agency also decided to take follow-up measures, including a review of its exam administration system.

Lee Jong-bae, a former Seoul Metropolitan Council member from the People Power Party, also filed a complaint against current and former ministers of the Ministry of Finance and Economy on charges including dereliction of duty. The ministry oversees the tax accountant exam.

Police also plan to question officials from the Human Resources Development Service of Korea.

The controversy began after Han publicly shared his exam results on his blog. The examinee became the top scorer after getting 397.5 out of 400 points on the first-stage examination held in April, answering 159 of the 160 questions correctly. After the unusually high scores became public, some fellow examinees and practicing tax accountants raised suspicions that the top scorer had cheated using AI. While Han initially denied cheating, he later admitted to using AI to cheat in a YouTube video uploaded Sunday and turned himself in to the police.





BY LEE AH-MI [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]