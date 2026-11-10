Tax cut calls by DP lawmakers grow in effort to counter rising voter discontent over property, stocks

Apartment prices are displayed at a real estate office in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. NEWS1

Korea’s ruling Democratic Party is seeking to pass property, investment and crypto tax relief ahead of the 2028 election in response to mounting public dissatisfaction.

Calls for tax cuts are growing within the Democratic Party (DP) as the ruling party faces mounting public dissatisfaction over the real estate and stock markets.

The push for tax relief has been most pronounced in the area of property taxes. The DP said it asked the government to raise the basic deduction for the comprehensive real estate holding tax to 1.4 billion won ($1.05 million) for owners of a single home, regardless of whether they live in the property, during a high-level meeting between the DP and the government on Sunday.

Under a tax revision bill submitted to the National Assembly, the government plans to raise the deduction to 1.4 billion won for single-home owners who live in their properties, while keeping it at 1.2 billion won for those who do not.

The DP reportedly conveyed the views of its lawmakers representing Seoul constituencies during the meeting, reflecting concerns that the tax could directly affect the April 2028 general election.

“Comprehensive real estate holding tax bills will come due in December 2027, just four months before the April 2028 general election,” DP chief spokesperson Park Sung-joon said.

However, the Blue House took the unusual step of publicly disputing the party's account that same day, saying that “the comprehensive real estate holding tax and issues related to owner occupancy were not topics discussed at the high-level meeting.”

Despite the denial, calls for tax reform have persisted within the DP.

“Property tax measures are classified as budget-related bills,” Kim Young-bae, head of the DP's Seoul chapter, told reporters at the National Assembly on Monday. “I expect the fourth week of November will be the final deadline for reaching an agreement.”

Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Kim Young-bae, center, and fellow DP lawmakers hold a press conference urging the passage of an urban redevelopment bill at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 9. NEWS1

Seventeen lawmakers representing constituencies in Seoul and Gyeonggi, including Lee Un-ju, Jeon Hyun-heui and Park, recently formed a parliamentary group advocating pragmatic real estate policies aimed at stabilizing the rental market. The group will hold its first forum on Wednesday.

The Institute for Democracy, the DP's think tank, also plans to establish a real estate task force to provide policy support, including on taxation.

“We're concerned that it could look like we're openly defying government policy, but we have no choice but to keep making these requests until the National Assembly passes the amendments at the end of November,” a DP lawmaker representing a Seoul constituency said. “There isn't much time left.”

Another first-term lawmaker from greater Seoul added that “real estate is a matter of political survival” for those representing the area.

Apartment buildings across Seoul are seen from Mount Namsan in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 27. YONHAP

There is also a growing push to raise various tax deduction thresholds to reflect rising consumer prices and asset values.

Last month, a resolution calling for adjustments to tax thresholds that have remained unchanged for decades was introduced by Lee Kwang-jae, a DP lawmaker and chair of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts. These include the basic capital gains tax deduction, frozen for 30 years; basic, lump-sum and spousal inheritance tax deductions, frozen for 29 years; tax credits for workers' insurance premiums, frozen for 24 years; and gift tax deductions for transfers between direct ascendants and descendants, frozen for 10 years.

Nineteen ruling party lawmakers, including DP floor leader Han Byung-do and Cho Seoung-lae, chair of the National Assembly's Finance and Economy Planning Committee, joined as co-sponsors.

“Rather than collecting excessive taxes, we need to increase disposable income to revitalize the economy,” Rep. Lee Kwang-jae said.

Lee Kwang-jae, a DP lawmaker and chair of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, speaks at a policy forum in Seoul on Oct. 28. NEWS1

The DP has also sought to address declining support among younger voters by formally requesting that the government postpone taxation on cryptocurrency income on Nov. 4. The tax, originally scheduled to take effect in 2022 but postponed numerous times, would have imposed a 20 percent tax on annual cryptocurrency gains exceeding 2.5 million won ($1,870).

While the tax was set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, the government officially announced the postponement last Thursday. This marked the fourth delay of the cryptocurrency tax plan.

Meanwhile, the DP's proposed legislation aimed at preventing controlling shareholders from deliberately depressing stock prices, part of its broader efforts to eliminate the so-called Korea discount in the stock market, has drawn criticism over a provision that would reduce inheritance taxes.

An amendment to the Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax Act, introduced by DP lawmaker Lee Hoon-ki, includes a provision to abolish the 20 percent valuation premium applied to shares held by controlling shareholders.

An electronic board at the Korea Exchange in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, shows share prices for major stocks, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, on Nov. 6. NEWS1

The Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice criticized the proposal.

“Separate inheritance tax cuts, such as abolishing the valuation premium for controlling shareholders, should not be indiscriminately inserted into legislation under the pretext of preventing deliberate stock price suppression,” the civic group said on Nov. 4.

Still, some observers caution that the growing calls for tax relief are unlikely to translate into a comprehensive tax-cutting agenda for the DP.

Without convincing supporters who prioritize redistribution and equality, debates over tax policy could escalate into disputes over the party's political identity.

“Tax cuts are not something the party has reached a consensus on. The issue is only beginning to emerge,” Cho Won-bin, a professor at Sungkyunkwan University and president of the Korean Association of Party Studies, said. “How the situation develops will depend on how Democratic Party supporters respond and how economic conditions change.”





BY KWEN YU-JIN, LEE CHAN-KYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



