Taking a break or getting ahead? Korean students extend their time at university to prepare careers.

A student walks up a staircase displaying job-related terms at a university employment support center in Seoul on May 13. YONHAP

More university students in Korea are taking leaves of absence and postponing graduation to gain internships, certifications and an edge in a tougher job market.

For many university students in Korea, earning a bachelor's degree no longer takes the standard four years.

Beyond interruptions such as mandatory military service, financial hardship or health issues, an increasing number of students are voluntarily extending their time at university to better prepare for an increasingly competitive job market.

Many are taking leaves of absence to complete internships, earn professional certifications or gain practical experience, while others are delaying graduation to remain eligible for student-only recruitment opportunities.

"I felt anxious because I didn't think I was ready to enter the work force," said Lee Sung-min, a 23-year-old student at a university in Seoul who took a semester-long leave of absence before postponing her graduation.

For Lee, the decision allowed her to gain practical experience outside the classroom.

"I spent a semester completing an internship," she said. "Even though it wasn't a conversion internship, I thought gaining practical experience would be more valuable than just sitting in classes."

According to the Korea Educational Statistics Service, the share of university students taking leaves of absence has steadily increased over the decades. It rose from 10.6 percent in 1980 to 21.4 percent in 2000, driven in part by the 1997 Asian financial crisis, before peaking at 26.6 percent in 2020 during the pandemic. The figure eased slightly to 24.6 percent in 2024.





Building a stronger résumé

Korean university students who spoke with the Korea JoongAng Daily said taking a leave of absence increasingly feels less like a choice than a necessity, as competition for jobs pushes them to build stronger résumés before graduation.

Job seekers walk past a job information board at an employment center in Seoul on July 15. YONHAP

Bang Hee-won, 24, who is set to begin his senior year after completing a yearlong leave of absence, said many students take time off to clarify their career goals and strengthen their qualifications before entering the job market.

Bang had already spent a year and a half away from school to complete his mandatory military service before deciding to take an additional year off.

"For most students, taking at least a semester or a year off has become common," Bang said.

"Unless someone has a very clear reason not to take a leave of absence, I think most students eventually end up taking one."

Bang is currently using the time to prepare for a professional licensing examination before beginning his final year.

Han Jeong-eun, 23, has also taken a yearlong leave of absence to prepare for a professional licensing examination and complete an internship. She said many of her friends have chosen a similar path.

"I think that's why many of my friends take leaves of absence unless they're planning to go straight to graduate school," Han said.





Delaying graduation to stay competitive

For some students, taking a leave of absence is only the first step. Even after completing their coursework, many choose to postpone graduation to retain their student status while continuing to prepare for employment.

According to the Ministry of Education, the number of university students who deferred graduation rose 15.8 percent on year to 20,769 in 2024.

Bang said delaying graduation has become a practical strategy for students who want to continue building their resumes before entering the job market.

A graduate fills out an application for an employment support program at a booth on Daegu University's Gyeongsan campus following their graduation ceremony on Feb. 20. NEWS1

"Having a long, unexplained gap after graduation could be viewed negatively by employers," he said. "If you graduate too early [but don't find a job right away], that can become a disadvantage."

He added that many internship programs and extracurricular activities are open only to currently enrolled students, making graduation deferment an attractive option.

For many students, delaying graduation offers the best of both worlds. They can continue preparing for employment while remaining eligible to apply for entry-level positions as expected graduates.

"Many recruitment notices are open only to students who are freshly graduated or expected to graduate," said a recruiter at an electronics company, who requested anonymity. "Students can maintain their student status while adjusting their graduation date to fit recruitment schedules."





Different systems, different choices

While taking a leave of absence has become increasingly common in Korea, students overseas say doing so is often far less practical because of stricter university policies and visa requirements.

At many Korean universities, students can usually apply for a leave of absence through their online portal with just a few clicks, making the process relatively straightforward.

For international students studying in Korea, however, taking time off comes with additional restrictions. Holders of D-2 student visas are generally required to leave the country within 15 days of beginning a leave of absence unless they obtain another eligible visa.

The situation is similar for many international students in the United States.

Visa applicants line up outside the U.S. Embassy in Korea in Jongno District, central Seoul, for visa interviews on July 15. NEWS1

A Korean national who recently graduated from a U.S. university said she had considered taking a leave of absence to return to Korea for an internship but ultimately decided against it.

"Remaining outside the United States for more than five months would have required me to reapply for my student visa," she said.

"If taking a leave of absence had been a more accessible option, I probably would have prepared for my professional certification before graduating instead of afterward."

She added that taking an extended leave solely to prepare for employment or complete an internship is relatively uncommon at her university, where students are generally required to consult their academic department before applying.

Among Korean students, she said, most took leave for mandatory military service.

Ryu Yeon-seo, another recent graduate of a U.S. university, said taking a leave of absence is uncommon for international students because student visas generally prohibit off-campus employment without special authorization.

"For international students, taking a leave of absence doesn't really offer any advantages," she said. Under U.S. immigration rules, F-1 student visa holders who take an authorized temporary leave are generally required to leave the country within a 15-day grace period.

Ryu added that taking a leave of absence is uncommon even among domestic students at her university, as many pay their own tuition and prefer to graduate as early as possible.

Job seekers speak with recruiters at a job fair at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 15. YONHAP

The experience was different for Pyun Joo-ah, who studied at a university in Hong Kong and took a semester off for career development.

"I had to submit a leave of absence application form," she said, referring to a document that required her to state her duration of leave, reasons and supporting documents, such as a bank statement and study plans, for proof. “The overall step was relatively simple.”

A matter of worth

Experts say the value of taking a leave of absence ultimately depends on how students use the time.

Kim Seon-hee, who leads the research team at the nonprofit Spring of Education and previously worked in a university career support office, said she views taking a leave of absence positively as long as it has a clear purpose.

"If students use the time to develop new skills or pursue meaningful challenges, I think taking a leave of absence should be encouraged," Kim said.

"What matters is the purpose behind the decision."

She cautioned, however, that students who take leave solely to prepare for employment may be responding to a deeper issue.

"If students believe they need to take time away from school just to build practical skills, it may indicate they are not finding enough opportunities to do so during the semester."

Kim added that many students become anxious because they are uncertain about what employers actually value.

"Students often focus on accumulating credentials that are easy to quantify, such as language test scores or certifications," she said.

To help ease that uncertainty, Kim said companies could be more transparent about the qualities and experiences they look for in applicants.

Lim Yeon-bin, an employment consultant who heads Dr. Benny's Job Consulting, agreed that the value of a leave of absence ultimately depends on what students accomplish during that time, although he believes taking one is often unnecessary.

An examinee takes the Test of English for International Communication exam YONHAP

"Recruiters also consider a candidate's age and naturally ask how they spent any gaps in their academic journey," Lim said.

"In many cases, candidates who build relevant experience while continuing their studies leave a stronger impression because they demonstrate that they were able to manage their time effectively."

Even for students who do take a leave of absence, Lim said the leave itself is unlikely to strengthen their resumes unless it results in tangible achievements.

"Simply taking time off to improve a Toeic score or prepare for employment isn't enough," he said. "What matters is whether applicants can clearly show what they accomplished during that period."

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]