Suspect who allegedly sold 5.8 billion won of counterfeit goods from China referred to prosecutors

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Nearly 40 performers and concert officials hit with 5.56 billion won tax bill for shows by foreign artists
Korea’s tax agency collected about $4 million in back taxes from 39 people over unreported income tied to foreign artists’ performances in Korea from 2022 to 2024.
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Yoon indicted over wife’s Dior bag
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was charged with failing to report his wife’s alleged acceptance of a luxury Dior bag in 2022.
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Chuseok traffic forecast: Busan-Seoul trip to take up to 8 hours on Sept. 25
Chuseok holiday traffic returning to Seoul is expected to peak on Sept. 25, with the Busan-Seoul drive forecast to take up to eight hours. Check the busiest routes and best departure times.
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Seoul floats fatter ferry fares for 'Hangang Bus' on weekends
The city plans to raise fares for its Han River public transport service on weekends and holidays while expanding piers, vessels and express routes.