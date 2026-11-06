Suspect in custody after late-night argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing

The suspect and victim, both foreign nationals from the same country, reportedly had a dispute after visiting a casino.

A foreign national suspected of stabbing an acquaintance several times on a Seoul street early Friday was arrested after surrendering to police.

The Gwangjin Police Station placed the suspect under emergency arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and is investigating the circumstances of the attack.

The suspect is accused of stabbing the victim, from the same country, with a weapon the suspect had been carrying at around 2:40 a.m. in Jayang-dong in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.

The two had moved to Gwangjin District from a casino in Samsung-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, with four others in their group and were drinking when they got into an argument.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the arms and legs, was taken to the National Medical Center. The injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack but later surrendered at a police station.





BY NOH YU-RIM, LEE GYU-RIM [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]