Suspect charged on allegations of dealing drugs through Telegram at behest of ringleader in Philippines

Telegram's app logo is seen in this illustration taken in August 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

A joint investigation team believes the suspect sold methamphetamine and supplied other dealers in a larger conspiracy to control the drug market.

The suspected operator of a drug sales channel on the Telegram app has been indicted while in custody for allegedly selling drugs under the direction of a ringleader held at a detention facility in the Philippines.

The suspect was indicted on charges including violations of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes involving psychotropic substances, according to a joint investigation team on drug crimes on Monday.

The operator is accused of running the channel, which had about 230 regular members, from December of last year through July this year and personally selling 3.4 million won ($2,500) worth of methamphetamine.

The operator is also accused of distributing 20 million won worth of drugs by having couriers divide them into smaller quantities and hide them in residential neighborhoods. The operator allegedly supplied another 26 million won worth of drugs to other dealers.

Investigators found that the operator received 7 million won from the ringleader in return.

Investigators believe the operator's alleged activities were part of a larger drug trafficking operation and that the total amount of drugs distributed in Korea through the channel was far greater.

Investigators identified the ringleader while investigating the channel operator and are continuing their investigation. The ringleader allegedly directed the channel's operations and distributed large quantities of drugs in Korea.

The ringleader is among 14 drug trafficking bosses who investigators found had continued to direct associates in Korea through anonymous social media accounts while detained at the Bicutan detention facility in the Philippines. They allegedly smuggled and distributed large quantities of drugs in Korea and made substantial profits.

Investigators found that the ringleaders met inside the detention facility and colluded to set prices for drugs sold in Korea, effectively exerting control over the domestic drug market.

The 14 Korean ringleaders are believed to have joined forces to distribute an amount accounting for well over half of the drugs circulated in Korea.

The joint investigation team is working with a special task force on transnational crime to seek their extradition to Korea.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]