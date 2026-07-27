Survey names SK hynix as most desired employer for Korean college students in 2026

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Most Korean elementary schoolers want to be athletes, government survey finds
Teacher, which had been the No. 1 dream job among elementary students in 2015, was taken over by athlete in 2020 and 2025, though it remained the top choice for middle and high schoolers.
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Five free Seoul observation decks for intimate city views off the beaten path
From City Hall’s new Sky Observatory to a hillside skywalk in western Seoul, these overlooked spots offer free, reservation-free views from every corner of the city.
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Nearly $1 trillion in deals: Big Tech, Korean chipmakers align to steer future of AI
Samsung and SK are pursuing long-term AI chip and infrastructure deals valued at $950 billion with major U.S. tech companies amid a deepening semiconductor shortage.
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Malaysian national killed in street fight among foreigners in North Chungcheong
Police detained a Malaysian suspect after a fatal stabbing during a predawn group clash involving about 10 foreign nationals in Eumseong County.