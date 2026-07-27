Survey names SK hynix as most desired employer for Korean college students in 2026

SK hynix took the top spot for the second year in a row after drawing 14.2 percent of votes, and Samsung Electronics ranked second with 8 percent, up one spot from last year.

SK hynix has been named the company for which Korean college students most want to work.

SK hynix took the top spot for the second year in a row after drawing 14.2 percent of respondents’ votes, according to local recruitment platform Incruit’s survey on Monday. Participants’ most cited reason for choosing the company was “satisfactory salary and compensation system” at 57 percent.

The survey polled 1,811 college students nationwide from June 4 to 19 on 150 companies, including affiliates of the top 20 conglomerate groups — as designated by the Fair Trade Commission — and firms with the largest market capitalizations.

Samsung Electronics ranked second by garnering 8 percent of votes, up one spot from last year. Respondents’ top reason for choosing Samsung Electronics was also “satisfactory salary and compensation system” at 37.2 percent.

Incruit attributed the results in part to expectations of higher performance bonuses due to the favorable semiconductor market, saying that a preference for chipmakers such as SK hynix and Samsung Electronics stood out as a result.

CJ Olive Young, included in the survey for the first time this year, ranked third at 6.6 percent, followed by Naver at 5.1 percent, Samsung Biologics at 3.6 percent, CJ ENM at 2.7 percent, Hyundai Motor at 2.6 percent, Kakao at 2 percent, CJ CheilJedang at 1.8 percent and Samsung C&T at 1.7 percent.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]