Supreme Court to rule on Han insurrection case before detention expires Thursday

A television in the waiting area at Seoul Station in central Seoul airs the appellate sentencing hearing of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo live on May 7. The Seoul High Court sentenced Han to 15 years in prison for playing a key role in an insurrection tied to the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration. YONHAP

The court will deliver its verdict on former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s 15-year sentence one day before his detention is set to end.

The Supreme Court will rule on former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s insurrection case this week, before his arrest expires and he is released from prison, the court said Monday.

The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, a day before the scheduled expiration of Han’s arrest.

The former prime minister was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an appellate court on charges of aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 imposition of martial law.

Specifically, he faces charges of playing a key role in an insurrection by proposing that Yoon convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law to make it appear legitimate, attempting to collect Cabinet members’ signatures on a martial law-related document and reviewing the implementation of Yoon’s order to cut off power and water to media outlets critical of the administration.

The Supreme Court will hold a second deliberation round Thursday before delivering its verdict later that day.

Han has been held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, just south of the capital, since Jan. 21, when a district court sentenced him to 23 years in the first-instance trial.

The Seoul High Court reduced his prison term to 15 years in May after acquitting him of some charges, including failing to fulfill his duty to allow free discussion of important policies by all Cabinet members, and to stop the execution of the order to cut power and water.

Proceedings at the Supreme Court have been drawn out since it referred the case to its full bench in August, citing the high level of public interest and the case’s historical importance.

At the same time, the court referred the insurrection case of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to the full bench, and a second deliberation session will take place for him Thursday as well.

Lee, whose arrest expires next month, has yet to receive a sentencing date. An appellate bench sentenced him to nine years in prison for his role in Yoon’s martial law bid.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act, a defendant can be detained for two months at each level of court, extendable twice by two months each time.

At the appellate level, a third extension is possible, and the Supreme Court has already extended Han’s arrest three times.







Yonhap