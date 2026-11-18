An entrance to the Supreme Court building in Seocho District, southern Seoul NEWS1

Ex-National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for falsely claiming that former President Yoon Suk Yeol had not given orders to arrest politicians during his imposition of martial law.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday finalized a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong for making a false statement related to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law in 2024.

The court upheld an appellate ruling that sentenced Cho to the term — and a two-and-a-half-year suspension of qualifications for public posts — after convicting him of falsely claiming that the former president had not given orders to arrest politicians during his brief imposition of martial law.

The court ruled that the false statement violated the National Intelligence Service Act, which bans the agency’s personnel from engaging in political activities.

The appellate bench had convicted Cho after reversing a district court’s acquittal.

Cho was also indicted on charges of dereliction of duty for allegedly failing to promptly report the order to arrest politicians to the National Assembly but was acquitted at all court levels.





Yonhap