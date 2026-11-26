Ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a trial at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 26, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Supreme Court confirmed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's acquittal over testimony in former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's martial law trial.

The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's acquittal on charges that he perjured himself during the martial law trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Yoon was indicted on charges of making false claims during Han's trial in November last year that he had planned to call a Cabinet meeting for his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, even before Han's proposal for the session.

The top court upheld an appellate ruling in September that acquitted Yoon of perjury.





Yonhap



