Supreme Court chief justice recommends 2 for the bench

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Teen referred to prosecution for creating, sharing deepfake sexual images of female peers
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said the teenager created content using photos of around 20 girls his age.
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Korea to block access to Polymarket over gambling concerns
The platform is a popular source for staking a position on real-world events, from sports to central bank decisions.
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University student accused of leading revenge-for-hire attacks, BTS-linked restaurant among his targets
Prosecutors say the alleged group arranged malicious attacks across Korea, while police investigate possible higher-level organizers and clients.
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Former first lady, opposition lawmaker indicted over presidential residence relocation contract
Kim Keon Hee and People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Han-hong were charged over alleged favoritism in awarding the project to a company tied to Kim.