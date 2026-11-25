The government will curb coal power, restrict the most polluting vehicles and intensify emissions inspections from December through March.

Korea is bracing for more frequent bouts of heavy fine dust pollution this winter as a super El Niño — an unusually intense warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean — threatens to worsen air quality.

The government plans to temporarily shut down up to 18 coal-fired power generation units and impose restrictions on high-emission vehicles starting next month to reduce domestic air pollution.

There is a 50 percent chance that average concentrations of ultrafine dust, or PM2.5, will be higher this winter than last winter, according to a forecast released by the National Institute of Environmental Research (NIER) on Tuesday.

The probability of concentrations remaining similar to last winter’s levels stands at 40 percent, while the chance of lower concentrations is just 10 percent.

There is also a 50 percent chance of more days with poor air quality, defined as days when the nationwide average PM2.5 concentration reaches 36 micrograms per cubic meter or higher. The probability of a similar number of days stands at 30 percent and that of fewer days at 20 percent.

Fine dust concentrations in Korea have steadily declined over the years. However, the strongest El Niño on record could reverse that trend this winter, as warmer winter temperatures can create conditions more conducive to fine dust pollution.

One study that analyzed PM2.5 concentrations in Korea during El Niño periods between 1980 and 2014 found that levels were about 20 percent higher than usual.

“A strong El Niño is expected to strengthen high-pressure circulation around Korea and make atmospheric stagnation more likely,” Lee Jae-beom, director of the Integrated Air Quality Forecasting Center at the NIER, said during a briefing on Tuesday.

Pedestrians wearing masks walk through Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Feb. 22, as a fine dust advisory is issued for the capital region due to yellow dust. YONHAP

Pollutants carried by southwesterly winds from China and other countries could also drive up fine dust concentrations, Lee added.

The government will implement its eighth seasonal fine dust management plan from December through March next year to combat high pollution levels during winter and early spring.

The goal is to bring average PM2.5 concentrations down to 19 micrograms per cubic meter during the four-month period. The average stood at 21.5 micrograms per cubic meter during the corresponding period last winter.

Depending on electricity supply and demand, the government plans to suspend operations at 15 to 18 coal-fired power generation units, a major source of fine dust pollution. Up to 46 units will also have their power output capped at 80 percent of capacity.

Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, is shrouded in fine dust on March 12. YONHAP

Authorities will step up vehicle emissions and anti-idling checks and conduct targeted inspections of vehicle inspection centers suspected of failing to enforce emissions standards properly.

Vehicles classified as Grade 5 under Korea’s emissions rating system — the most polluting category — will face driving restrictions in Greater Seoul and six other major cities.

“The possibility of deteriorating air quality remains, given this winter’s weather outlook and the impact of El Niño,” Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said at the 20th meeting of the Special Committee on Fine Dust Measures at the Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday. “We will continue to reduce and control emissions from major sources across different sectors and industries and tackle fine dust pollution in people’s everyday surroundings.”





BY CHON KWON-PIL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]