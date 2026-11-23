Korea is forecast to see a warmer, wetter winter overall, but sharp cold spells and localized heavy snowfall remain possible.

Korea is expected to experience a warmer and wetter winter than usual, with more rain and snow, as El Niño intensifies to unprecedented levels.

Temperatures in December and February are expected to be higher than the 1991-2020 average, while January is also likely to be warmer than usual, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration's (KMA) three-month winter outlook for December this year through February next year, released Monday.

The warmer winter forecast is largely attributed to the rapidly intensifying El Niño, a climate phenomenon characterized by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. During El Niño winters, Korea generally experiences higher temperatures and more precipitation than usual.

Last month, sea surface temperatures in the El Niño monitoring region were 2.6 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above average, reaching the level of a so-called super El Niño. The anomaly was the highest recorded for October since observations began in 1950.

The three-month moving average temperature anomaly for August through October also reached a record high of 2.4 degrees Celsius. Both figures exceeded those recorded during previous strong El Niño events in 1997, 2015 and 2023.

"With the strong El Niño continuing and sea surface temperatures remaining high in the western Indian Ocean, anticyclonic circulation is expected to strengthen east of Korea," the KMA said. "This will bring warm southerly air into the country and push temperatures above seasonal averages.

However, reduced sea ice in the Arctic Ocean and extensive snow cover across eastern Eurasia could allow cold continental high-pressure systems to temporarily expand toward Korea, which may trigger severe cold spells.

As a result, temperatures are expected to fluctuate significantly throughout the winter between unusually warm conditions and bitter cold.

A person walks to work under an umbrella in Wansan District, Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Nov. 20, as a heavy snow advisory was issued for parts of the province. YONHAP

Precipitation in December and February is expected to be generally above average, while January is forecast to see near-normal levels.

"Anticyclonic circulation east of Korea, influenced by El Niño, is expected to draw moisture into the country from the south, increasing precipitation above normal levels," the KMA said.

Even when cold, dry air moves southward from the north, rain or snow could fall, particularly in western regions, due to the temperature difference between the sea surface and the overlying air, as well as the effects of local terrain.

"Although this winter is expected to be generally warmer and wetter than usual due to the strong El Niño, particular attention must be paid to preventing damage from localized heavy snowfall and significant temperature fluctuations," said Lee Mi-seon, administrator of the KMA. "We will strengthen communication with disaster management agencies and local governments to minimize damage from hazardous weather conditions, including unusually low temperatures and heavy snowfall."





BY CHON KWON-PIL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]