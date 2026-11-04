Super El Niño gathers strength after soaking Korea with unusual fall rains

Activists display a colorful monster effigy symbolizing extreme El Niño during a climate protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 30. AP/YONHAP

Following October's record downpours, a strengthening El Niño could bring even more precipitation and a warmer winter interspersed with sharp cold spells.

Korea’s wild October weather may be just the start. A super El Niño blamed for unusual fall downpours is expected to intensify to record levels by December to raise the risk of more weather extremes at home and abroad.

October brought dramatic swings in both temperatures and rainfall, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration's (KMA) monthly climate report released on Wednesday.

Early October was extremely dry with little rain, but unusually high temperatures followed in the middle of the month before frequent rainfall arrived late that month.

Rain fell nationwide on an average of 3.7 days during the middle of October and 4.3 days during late October. That meant rainfall roughly once every two to three days.

The number of rainy days during late October was the highest since Korea expanded its nationwide weather observation network in 1973.

Seoul also set a new record on Oct. 18 after 35.1 millimeters (1.4 inches) of rain fell in one hour.

The developing El Niño was a major factor behind the frequent and heavy rainfall, the KMA said.

El Niño reduced convective activity over the tropical western Pacific and helped form a high-pressure circulation southeast of the Korean Peninsula. Warm and humid air then flowed along the edge of the high-pressure system and created favorable conditions for rain.

Pedestrians walk through the rain near Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 18. NEWS1

“The relationship between El Niño and temperatures and precipitation in Korea is usually stronger in November and December,” the KMA said. “However, the suppression of convective activity over the tropical western Pacific associated with the developing El Niño became much stronger from around mid-October and appears to have already affected Korea.”

El Niño occurs when sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific rise above normal levels.

The El Niño that developed this year is strengthening into an exceptionally powerful “super El Niño” and is expected to peak in December.

The World Meteorological Organization expects sea surface temperatures in the El Niño monitoring region to rise to 3.7 degrees Celsius (6.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal from October to December. That would surpass the previous record of a 2.6 degrees Celsius rise set between 2015 and 2016 by more than 1 degree Celsius.

South American countries are already suffering severe effects.

People push a vehicle along a flooded street in Piura, Peru, on Oct. 20. EPA/YONHAP

More than 70,000 cattle have died in Bolivia amid severe drought conditions. Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz has declared a national emergency in response to El Niño.

The World Health Organization warned that the super El Niño could strain global food and water security and health systems, with up to 50 million people at risk of direct effects. The organization plans to activate its highest-level Grade 3 emergency response and provide $35 million in emergency funding.

Korea could see more rain or snow than usual from late fall into early winter due to the El Niño.

The winter is also likely to be warmer overall, but periods of intense Arctic cold could still strike as frigid air moves south.

“Recent warming in the Arctic has created conditions that can allow cold northern air to descend into the Eurasian continent more frequently,” Prof. Kim Baek-min at the Division of Earth and Environmental System Science sat Pukyong National University, said. “Temperatures could fluctuate dramatically even if the winter is generally warm.”





BY CHON KWON-PIL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



