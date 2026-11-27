The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps unit office in Mapo District, western Seoul, is seen in a file photo. YONHAP

Suicide deaths in Korea declined 16.3 percent on year in September, though Sejong recorded an increase through the first nine months.





The number of suicide deaths fell 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 1,014 in September, while the figure for the first nine months of the year dropped 11.7 percent on year to 9,591, data from the Office for Government Policy Coordination showed Friday.

Of September's total, men accounted for 69 percent, or 701 deaths, while women accounted for 31 percent, or 313 deaths.

Across all regions, the total number of suicide deaths through September dropped from the same period last year, except for Sejong, which saw a 27.3 percent increase in such deaths from a year ago, the data showed.

Jeju saw the biggest drop of 24.6 percent in suicide deaths this year, followed by Daejeon at 21.4 percent and Ulsan and Daegu at 20.9 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively.

Such sharp declines follow a series of antisuicide measures by the Lee Jae Myung administration.

Suicide prevention is part of Lee's broader goal of building what he has called an administration dedicated to saving lives.

Korea has been at the top among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in terms of suicide rates since 2003, except for 2017, when the country was in second place following Lithuania's accession to the organization.

The suicide rate refers to the number of suicide deaths per 100,000 people a year.





Yonhap





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.