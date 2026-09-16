Student missing after six rescued from Hantan River

Police and fire authorities are searching for a middle school student who went missing after seven students entered the Hantan River in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi.

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Authorities search for a missing teenager in Hantan River in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 16.

A middle school student is missing after playing with fellow students in the Hantan River in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday.

Fire authorities received a report at around 3:08 p.m. that children had fallen into the river.

Rescuers dispatched 32 personnel and 11 pieces of equipment to the scene and rescued six middle school students.

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One other student has yet to be found. Police and fire authorities are searching the area.


BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr] 

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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