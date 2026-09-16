Student missing after six rescued from Hantan River

Authorities search for a missing teenager in Hantan River in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 16. GYEONGGI NORTHERN FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS

Police and fire authorities are searching for a middle school student who went missing after seven students entered the Hantan River in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi.

A middle school student is missing after playing with fellow students in the Hantan River in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday.

Fire authorities received a report at around 3:08 p.m. that children had fallen into the river.

Rescuers dispatched 32 personnel and 11 pieces of equipment to the scene and rescued six middle school students.

One other student has yet to be found. Police and fire authorities are searching the area.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]