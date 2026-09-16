Student missing after six rescued from Hantan River

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Sunfull Foundation urges action as AI deepfakes fuel online abuse
Lawmakers, educators and diplomats called for stronger measures against deepfakes, hate speech and cyberbullying at the foundation's anniversary event in Seoul.
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As gov't pushes for '10 SNUs,' Seoul National University sends professor to regional school
After establishing a program that welcomes students from regional programs, the capital’s flagship national university is expanding ties with exchanges going the other way.
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Michelin two-star restaurant fined for serving ants in dishes
A Seoul court fined a Michelin two-star restaurant operator for serving unapproved ants that exceeded heavy-metal limits.
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Hwaseong recycling facility fire injures one, prompts evacuations
A major fire at a recycling facility in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, injured one person and prompted nine evacuations as firefighters battled heavy smoke and hazardous materials.