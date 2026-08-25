Stipends for descendants of Donghak revolutionaries raise the question: How far back is too far?

This year, 723 residents in the province may receive 1.2 million won, or $870, each for the deeds of their ancestors. Some say it’s a populist abuse of funds.

JEONJU, North Jeolla — North Jeolla is reaching 130 years into the past to offer stipends to descendants of activists who took part in a 19th-century peasant uprising against government corruption and foreign encroachment.

Now, critics are asking a question: How far back in history should the government go to reward descendants of historic events?

“A total of 723 descendants of Donghak Peasant revolution [1894-95] participants living in the province will receive 1.2 million won [$870] each year under the local ordinance,” the North Jeolla authority announced Tuesday.

For this year’s program, 868 million won in total has been earmarked. The province will contribute 30 percent of the funding, while cities and counties will shoulder the remaining 70 percent.

Donghak, which literally translates to "eastern learning," is an indigenous Korean religion founded by cleric Choe Je-u in 1860. Its ideology stood in opposition to Seohak, or "western learning," a term that referred to Catholicism.

Donghak's teachings centered on the principle of "innaecheon," or the belief that humans are heaven. It advocated equality and resistance to feudalism and foreign powers. The movement culminated during the Donghak Peasant revolution, led by figures including Jeon Bong-jun and Kim Gae-nam.

The allowance is available to children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who have been officially recognized and registered as relatives under a special law aimed at restoring the honor of participants in the revolution.

Recipients must have been registered as residents of North Jeolla and lived there continuously for at least one year as of Jan. 1 this year.

Applications will be accepted from Sept. 4 through Sept. 22 at local administrative offices. Cities and counties, together with the Donghak Peasant Revolution Foundation, will verify applicants' eligibility and screen recipients by October.

Payments are scheduled for November and December, though timing may vary by municipality depending on when funding becomes available.

Actors perform in a play depicting the Donghak Peasant revolution (1894-95) in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on May 11. NEWS1

The decision has divided opinion over whether public funds should compensate descendants more than 130 years after the uprising.

Those in favor describe it as “a meaningful way to honor the participants and support their descendants.” However, some critics condemn it as “a populist handout of taxpayer money.”

The city of Jeongeup in North Jeolla became the first municipal-level authority in the country to introduce such an allowance in 2020, when it began paying 100,000 won a month to some 90 descendants of revolution participants. The program faced opposition from the outset.

"Why does the city hand out taxpayer money when its finances are already in poor shape?" critics said. "Does that mean we should also compensate the descendants of soldiers on the righteous army who fought against Japanese forces during the Imjin War [1592-1598]?”

The North Jeolla governor vowed to continue efforts to secure greater national recognition of the movement.

"Providing allowances to the descendants marks a meaningful first step toward honoring the participants and carrying their ideals on to future generations," said Gov. Lee Won-taeg. "We will continue working to ensure that the Donghak Peasant revolution is fully recognized as a historic legacy of Korean democracy and that its participants receive the national recognition they deserve."





BY CHOI KYEONG-HO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]