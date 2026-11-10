Steel says U.S. firms in Korea deserve to compete on 'level playing field'

U.S. Ambassador Michelle Park Steel speaks in a YouTube video posted on the embassy's YouTube channel to mark her 100th day in the post on Nov. 9. YONHAP

U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel said American companies deserve a level playing field in Korea after the antitrust regulator fined Coupang and Baemin over alleged market dominance abuses.

The top U.S. envoy in Seoul said Tuesday that U.S. companies in Korea deserve to compete on a "level playing field," a day after Seoul's antitrust regulator announced a decision to fine e-commerce giant Coupang for abusing its market dominance.

Ambassador Michelle Steel made the remarks during a forum hosted by the Korea-U.S. Parliamentarians' Union as Washington has repeatedly taken issue with Seoul's regulatory and other steps that could affect U.S. companies operating in the Asian country.

"As our two presidents committed [to this last year], American companies in Korea deserve to compete on a level playing field," Steel said. "That starts [with] understanding each other better."

Steel did not mention Coupang, the U.S.-listed firm, by name.

On Monday, Korea's Fair Trade Commission announced the decision to fine Coupang 300.8 billion won ($223 million) and Woowa Brothers, the operator of the delivery app Baemin, 331.1 billion won, accusing them of abusing their market-dominant positions to limit competition.

Steel has repeatedly stressed her commitment to ensuring that U.S. firms operating in Korea are not discriminated against in her public remarks, including those during her Senate confirmation hearing in May.

At the forum, the ambassador also pointed out Korea's pledge to increase its defense spending to 3.5 percent of its GDP.

"In the coming weeks, your budget decisions will also bring Korea closer to its commitment to raise defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP," she said, referring to the National Assembly's plan to pass next year's government budget bill.

In addition, the ambassador commented on Korea's commitment to investing $350 billion in the United States as part of last year's bilateral trade and investment agreement, which she cast as a deal that delivered a "once-in-a-generation upgrade" to the Seoul-Washington alliance.

"We are not only security allies but indispensable economic partners," she said. "We must not only go together but grow together."

During the same forum, Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina underscored the importance of cooperation with the new U.S. Congress that will be launched next year following this month's midterm elections.

"The true power of the alliance does not lie in the change of the political environment," Kim said. "It lies in working together to keep shared interests and commitments despite such changes."





Yonhap