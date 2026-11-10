Steel calls for ‘level playing field’ for U.S. firms, presses lawmakers on defense budget

U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel delivers congratulatory remarks at the second Korea-U.S. Diplomatic Forum at the Glad Hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 10. NEWS1

Ambassador Michelle Steel urged fair competition for U.S. firms and called on lawmakers to advance Korea's defense spending pledge.

U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Michelle Steel stressed Tuesday that U.S. companies in Korea deserve to compete on equal terms. She also said Korean lawmakers' budget votes in the coming weeks will bring Seoul closer to its pledge to spend 3.5 percent of its GDP on defense.

“As our two presidents committed, American companies in Korea deserve to compete on a level playing field," Steel said in a speech at the second Korea-U.S. Diplomatic Forum in Yeouido, western Seoul. The forum was hosted by the Korea-U.S. Parliamentarians' Union.

Steel opened her address acknowledging the decades of accomplishments made on the Korean Peninsula since she left the country in 1970 and a "once-in-a-generation" alliance upgrade, but also noted that "there is always room to do more."

Steel has pressed for fair treatment of U.S. businesses since her Senate confirmation hearing in May, when she was asked about Coupang, a U.S.-listed e-commerce company that does most of its business in Korea. She didn't directly mention Coupang during her speech.

Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission fined Coupang a record 624.7 billion won ($465.3 million) in June over a leak of personal data from more than 33 million user accounts. Republican lawmakers in Washington have called the penalty discrimination against a U.S. company, while the Korean government says it applied the law without regard to nationality.

The ambassador, a former Republican congresswoman who took up her post in July, did not directly mention the U.S. midterm elections held a week earlier, in which Democrats flipped both chambers of Congress in a single election for the first time since 2006.

She focused instead on what Korea's National Assembly must do to carry out the deals that President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump reached last year.

“Governments negotiate agreements, but legislatures make them last,” Steel said.

Last year, Korea agreed to invest $350 billion in the United States, including $150 billion for shipbuilding, in return for lower U.S. tariffs. Korea also said it would raise defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP from 2.32 percent last year.

Steel noted that the Korean National Assembly passed a special act in March to carry out the investment pledge. The Assembly is now reviewing next year's budget.

“In the coming weeks, your budget decisions will also bring Korea closer to its commitment to raise defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP,” she said.

Her tone was milder than last month, when she told the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea that the two countries's relations were going through a “turbulence.” On Tuesday, she didn't refer to any dispute and closed with a call to “not only go together, but grow together,” a play on the alliance motto ‘We go together.’”

Participants in the second Korea-U.S. Diplomatic Forum, including National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik and U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel, pose for a photo at GLAD Hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 10. YONHAP

A Democratic Congress, which has tended to put more weight on nonproliferation, could slow two areas Seoul seeks support from from Washington: nuclear-powered submarines and a revised nuclear energy agreement that would let Korea enrich uranium and reprocess spent fuel. Both require congressional review.

In a panel session at the forum, Joseph Yun, a former acting U.S. ambassador in Seoul and special representative for North Korea policy, gave a more cautious view of what Korea can expect from Washington in the last two years of Trump’s term.

Yun said the core of the alliance, including the mutual defense treaty and the U.S. troop presence in Korea, is safe because Congress supports it across party lines.

“These are completely bipartisan issues, and I really don't expect them to change,” Yun said, joining the forum by video.

He was less hopeful about the newer items that Lee and Trump agreed on last year, namely Korea's plan to take back wartime operational control, or Opcon, of its own troops from the United States.

“There is no consensus in Washington that Korea ought to have enrichment or nuclear submarines,” Yun said. On the Opcon transfer, he said, “I cannot imagine it moving very rapidly.”

Yun said the transfer is a technical issue in Washington but a political one in Seoul.

"[South Korean] people want to have [Opcon] back with no weakening of the alliance. That is impossible,” he said.

Kim Jung-sup, president of the Sejong Institute, disagreed that the issue is technical.

He said the conditions for the transfer were set about 20 years ago and are reported to be largely met. If every new threat becomes a new condition, he said, the transfer will never happen.

He also said he expects a Democratic Congress to step up oversight of the transfer and to speak louder on nonproliferation.

Rep. Kim Gunn of the main opposition People Power Party said that the Lee administration is seeking the transfer within its five-year term. Korea also wants the right to enrich uranium and to build nuclear-powered submarines.

On the $350 billion investment package, Yun said he doubted that much of it would be finished soon.

“I also cannot imagine a lot of that will be completed," he said. "Certainly not within two years."

He also played down the chance of another summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a summit that Trump could seek after his party’s midterm losses.

“North Korea is no longer an isolated state,” Yun said, pointing to what it has gained from Russia and China, adding Kim has "no interest meeting with Trump.”

The forum's host, the Korea-U.S. Parliamentarians' Union, is a bipartisan group of Korean lawmakers launched in March last year. It plans to visit Washington in December and hopes to meet leaders of the incoming House majority.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]