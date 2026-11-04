State panel opens landmark inquiry into Korean War-era civilian killings

Song Sang-kyo, chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, presides over the commission's fourth meeting at its headquarters in Seoul on Sept. 8. NEWS1

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission will examine a newly obtained list documenting 26,330 civilians killed by military and police forces around the 1950-53 war.

A state reconciliation panel said Wednesday it has decided to launch an official investigation into civilians killed by military and police forces in connection with the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) said the first-ever investigation will be based on a list of people executed before, during and after the war, which was compiled in 1978 by the predecessor of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The list contains personal information on 26,330 individuals killed by military and police forces during the period surrounding the war, as well as details of 38,135 surviving family members.

The two-volume, 2,041-page list includes the victims' names, dates of birth, family registry locations and addresses, as well as the names, relationships to the victims and occupations of their surviving relatives.

The list first came to light during a 2007 investigation by the Korean National Police Agency, and the TRC obtained a copy from the NIS in June.

The TRC said it will examine the list to determine the nationwide scale of civilian casualties and the extent of the damage in individual regions.

The commission added that it will also investigate the historical and structural backgrounds of the incidents, as well as how state institutions dealt with their aftermath, in an effort to uncover the truth about the incidents and restore the honor of the victims and their bereaved families.





Yonhap