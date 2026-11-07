Star math instructor calls ‘med school track’ classes for preschoolers ‘child abuse’

A parent and her children enter a daycare center in Seoul on Oct. 12. NEWS1

Math instructor Chung Seung-je urged action against academies placing children as young as three on medical school preparation tracks.

A prominent math instructor has condemned cases of children as young as three or four enrolling in medical school preparatory classes in Korea, calling the practice “child abuse” and urging the government to punish those responsible.

Instructor Chung Seung-je made the remarks in a video uploaded Wednesday to a popular YouTube channel run by “ChimChakMan.” He appeared alongside Korean language instructor Yoo Dae-jong and English instructor Kim Ji-young, his fellow cast members on Channel A's education reality show, “Teachers 3: The Retakers War” (translated).

Chung said that through the show, he wanted to demonstrate that students could improve their academic performance through proper study methods, criticizing the country's education system for failing to function as it should.

He then turned to the country's highly competitive private education industry, pointing to cases of preschoolers taking classes designed to put them on a path toward medical school.

“Especially in the case of math, students medical school track classes as early as three or four years old,” Chung said. “This country has completely lost its mind.”

In Korea, medical school is a 6-year undergraduate program, and private academies market math-focused “med school track” courses aimed at admissions.

“I genuinely don't understand why the government doesn't arrest people over this,” he said. “I think the government should step in and arrest them for child abuse.”

Yoo agreed, saying, “It is child abuse. At the age of four, children won't even remember it.”

Chung Seung-je stars in a video uploaded to ChimChakMan's YouTube channel SCREEN CAPTURE







Chung's remarks come as the government moves to curb excessive private education among young children.

On Oct. 1, a revised enforcement decree under the Act on the Establishment and Operation of Private Teaching Institutes and Extracurricular Lessons took effect, banning private academies from administering entrance and placement tests to preschoolers.

The ban covers written, oral and practical examinations, interviews and assessments that use test results to evaluate children's abilities.

The Ministry of Education allows certain assessments through observation and consultations but said oral examinations with predetermined correct answers could violate the law and lead to administrative penalties.

Violators face fines of 1 million won ($733) for a first offense, 2 million won for a second and 3 million won for a third.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



