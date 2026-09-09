Stand right, walk left: Can Korea's unwritten escalator rule ever be changed?

People line up to ride an escalator at Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 2. Since Korea's implicit rule of stand-right, walk-left on escalators is prevalent nationwide, people usually use the right side of the escalator even when there is a long line, unless they are in a hurry. SHIN WOO-JIN

A decades-old informal custom continues to outweigh stated safety laws as Seoul debates whether commuters should defy social norms and stop walking on escalators.

At 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 2, commuters rushing home after work and travelers pulling suitcases streamed toward a long escalator at Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul. The station is the capital's busiest transit hub, connecting subway lines No. 1 and 4 with the Airport Railroad and intercity rail services.

As people stepped aboard, pairs quietly separated. Couples walking side by side fell into single file, as did groups of friends in mid-conversation. Within seconds, a stationary line formed on the right while the left remained open for those hurrying past — a familiar scene in a country where commuters routinely jostle past one another during rush hour in the name of ppalli-ppalli, or “hurry, hurry,” a cultural reflex toward speed and efficiency.

No sign told them to stand on the right. Korean law does not, either. In fact, the Elevator Safety Management Act requires passengers not to walk or run on moving escalators — precisely the activity for which the left side was being kept clear. The law carries no separate penalty for violating that provision and says nothing about which side passengers should occupy.

Still, the stand-right, walk-left convention operates as one of Korea's most consistently observed unwritten rules.

A debate returns

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety brought the question back into public debate on Aug. 29, holding a forum at Yonsei University in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.

The move marked the first time in 11 years that the government has formally re-examined the country's single-file escalator convention. Two hundred people exchanged views with experts on how escalators should be used safely.

YUN YOUNG

Responses released by the ministry ahead of the forum — gathered from 1,000 adults nationwide — showed an almost even divide: 49.9 percent said passengers should stand still in two lines even if it slowed the journey for others, while 50.1 percent favored leaving one side open for those in a hurry. After expert presentations and group discussions, the final vote produced a different result — 45.9 percent favored standing two abreast, 38.7 percent preferred applying different practices depending on circumstances and 13.4 percent favored leaving one side open.

The contrast suggests that information can change how people assess the two approaches. Changing their behavior once they step into a crowded station, however, may be a different matter.

At Hongik University Station in Mapo District, western Seoul, three foreign travelers approached an escalator while talking and pulling suitcases. As soon as they stepped on, they arranged themselves one behind another without even interrupting their conversation. They had not consulted a sign. They simply followed the formation already established by the people around them.

People interviewed by the Korea JoongAng Daily rarely described standing on the right as a deliberate choice.

People stand on the right side of an escalator at Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 4. Even during the crowded rush hour, people still follow the unwritten rule of stand-right, walk-left on the escalator. SHIN WOO-JIN

“To be honest, I've never thought deeply about it,” said an office worker in Seoul. “Everyone else stands on the right, so I just follow along. Standing on the left without walking feels like I'm blocking someone's way, and I don't want to cause a nuisance or draw negative attention.”

Some international visitors recognized the same dynamic from home, even when the side left open differed.

“We have a similar custom back home,” said Ratu, an Indonesian exchange student. “It feels like universal urban etiquette.”

Why unwritten rules stick

An information board indicating safety rules of using an escalator at Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul SHIN WOO-JIN

Korea's one-line convention was not entirely spontaneous. It traces to 1998, when a civic group called the Central Council for the Cultural Citizenship Movement (translated) urged escalator users to leave the left side open for people in a hurry, a campaign that spread nationwide ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

The government reversed course in 2007, launching a campaign encouraging passengers to stand two abreast amid safety concerns over walking on moving escalators. The message struggled to displace the convention the earlier campaign had helped establish. By 2015, authorities stopped promoting one particular formation, shifting to three basic rules: Stand within the marked safety lines, hold the handrail and do not walk or run.

The last of those rules is also written into law, under Article 46 of the Elevator Safety Management Act — though it carries no separate penalty. The result is an unusual inversion: The written rule against walking is frequently ignored, while the unwritten rule that preserves space for walkers is widely observed.

Lim Myung-ho, a professor in the Department of Psychology and Psychotherapy at Dankook University, explained the pattern through social psychologist Robert Cialdini's distinction between injunctive and descriptive norms.

“Injunctive norms tell people what they should do, such as rules introduced by the government, while descriptive norms tell them what people are actually doing,” prof. Lim told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “Psychologically, the descriptive norm of standing in single file exerts a much stronger influence than the injunctive norm of standing two abreast [not walking on the escalator].”

The power of a descriptive norm comes from conformity, Lim wrote. “If just three people on the street look up at an empty sky, we find ourselves looking up as well. That is the conformity effect.”

A passenger who stands still on the left can instantly sense the impatience of people behind them, Lim noted, while the legal prohibition against walking carries no penalty and is rarely enforced on the spot. “If someone violates the single-file convention, pressure from the people around them follows immediately,” he wrote.

While social norms dictate the formation, the emotional pressure that sustains it runs even deeper.

“More than just wanting to avoid being a nuisance, Koreans have an acute fear of becoming outsiders,” Kwak Keum-joo, a professor emeritus of psychology at Seoul National University, said. “When a certain behavior becomes the established standard within a group, failing to follow it makes an individual feel abnormal. Standing still on the left doesn't just feel awkward — it makes people feel as if they are being branded as an inconsiderate offender.”

People stand on the right side of an escalator at Eonju Station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 5. SHIN WOO-JIN

Even an irrational or risky pattern can solidify into an unshakable benchmark once an entire community embraces it, prof. Kwak noted.

“People are far more terrified of the eyes judging them in the moment than a written rule that carries no real penalty,” Kwak said.

A custom beyond Korea

The pattern is not unique to Korea. Japan, likewise, has no nationwide law on the matter, but rail operators held a campaign from July 21 through Aug. 31, urging passengers to stop walking and hold the handrail.

London presents a sharper case. Standing on the right is enshrined in railway bylaws there — Transport for London's (TfL) rules, in effect since 2011, require passengers not walking on an escalator to keep to the right. Yet the TfL itself tried reversing that arrangement at Holborn Station in 2016, deploying signs, floor footprints and even a talking hologram to persuade commuters to stand on both sides. The elaborate experiment illustrated how difficult an established pattern can be to overturn — even for the transit authority that formalized it in the first place.

An information board indicating safety rules for using the escalator at Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul SHIN WOO-JIN

Korea’s Interior Ministry is set to use the public feedback gathered from the forum to improve escalator safety culture and guide future policy measures, according to the government’s press release on Sept. 3.

Experts stress that reversing the habit requires redefining consideration rather than enforcing rigid mandates.

“The key is showing people that standing two abreast during rush hour is not a nuisance, but an act of safety and efficiency,” Kwak said. “Rather than forcing everyone into a single formation, we need targeted campaigns at stations to help commuters realize that depending on the crowd, standing side by side can actually keep everyone moving safely.”





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]