A person accused of killing a former partner who had reported being stalked walks out of the Daejeon Dongbu Police Station in Dong District, Daejeon, to attend a detention warrant hearing on Oct. 27. NEWS1

Stalking crimes in the first nine months of 2026 have already exceeded 2025’s annual full-year figures, prompting calls for faster action to protect victims.

The number of stalking crimes and violations of provisional protective measures in the first nine months of this year have already surpassed last year's annual totals amid a spate of crimes involving personal relationships.

A total of 18,741 stalking crimes were recorded between January and September this year, with 17,798 suspects apprehended, according to Korean National Police Agency data obtained by the office of Rep. Huh Young of the Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday.

Both figures have already surpassed last year's annual totals of 17,330 cases and 16,400 suspects apprehended.

The number of stalking crimes in the first nine months of this year was also 78 percent higher than the 10,545 cases recorded in all of 2022. That year marked the first full year since the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking took effect in October 2021. The act made stalking, previously treated as a minor offense, punishable by up to three years in prison, and introduced protective measures for victims, including restraining orders.

The number of stalking-related reports made through the police emergency hotline, 112, also reached 42,134 in the first nine months of this year, nearing last year's annual total of 44,687.

Experts said the figures may reflect changes in public awareness of stalking and how investigative authorities respond to such crimes.

“Growing public awareness of the dangers of stalking through media coverage and other channels has made even those who previously did not recognize themselves as victims to come forward,” Han Min-kyung, a professor of public administration at the Korean National Police University, said. “More suspects are also being referred to the prosecution since the provision barring prosecution against a victim's wishes was abolished, and it's difficult to conclude that stalking crimes themselves have actually increased.”

The steady increase in violations of provisional protective measures imposed on stalking perpetrators, including orders prohibiting them from approaching victims' residences, is another source of concern.

Women’s rights and civic groups hold a press conference urging action against repeated stalking and relationship violence outside the Daejeon Provincial Police Agency on Oct. 27. NEWS1

There were 1,103 violations last year, more than double the 533 violations in 2022. The figure reached 1,123 in the first nine months of this year, already surpassing last year's total.

“When perpetrators repeatedly violate court orders, victims find it difficult to trust the protection offered by the state and return to their daily lives,” Rep. Huh said. “Relevant authorities must be able to quickly detect signs of violations and respond immediately.”

The government is working on additional measures to detect in real time whether perpetrators are approaching their victims, allowing authorities to respond swiftly.

“We have launched a project to integrate the police's 112 emergency response system with the Ministry of Justice's monitoring system to strengthen electronic monitoring of stalking perpetrators,” the Justice Ministry recently told the National Assembly. “The project will allow police officers in the field to track the real-time locations of both perpetrators and victims and respond swiftly, with implementation targeted for next year.”

Police also plan to work with specialized companies starting next year to detect and remove location-tracking devices that may have been secretly installed by stalking perpetrators.

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok, center, speaks at a meeting on measures to combat stalking, dating violence and domestic violence held at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 4. NEWS1

Legislative discussions are also underway at the National Assembly to strengthen responses to crimes involving personal relationships.

The DP discussed proposed amendments to the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Crimes of Domestic Violence during a general meeting of its lawmakers on Nov. 17. The proposed amendments include incorporating a definition of “intimate partner violence” into the law, as well as making it the state's responsibility to monitor perpetrators and keep them separated from their victims.

Experts stress the need to streamline procedures for implementing victim protection measures, given the persistent and repetitive nature of stalking crimes.

“Provisional protective measures currently require several steps, including an application by police, a request by prosecutors and a court decision, but this process needs to be significantly shortened,” Prof. Han said. “Swift action is key to preventing perpetrators from approaching victims.”

Some also call for stronger preventive policing to detect warning signs.

“In crimes involving personal relationships, it is difficult for police to identify signs of danger between perpetrators and victims before a report is filed,” Moon Hyun-cheol, a professor of police administration at Honam University, said. “We need a policing system that increases foot patrols and interactions with local residents so that potential risks can be identified in advance.”





BY NOH YU-RIM, LEE GYU-RIM [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



