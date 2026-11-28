North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Wang Huning, China’s top political adviser, greet each other in Dandong, China, on Oct. 24. YONHAP

The National Intelligence Service confirmed that it was monitoring related developments after Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly gave President Lee Jae Myung indications suggesting a visit to China by a senior North Korean official.

South Korea’s spy agency said on Saturday that it is closely monitoring developments following speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could make another visit to China.

“We are monitoring various developments,” the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in response to a Yonhap News Agency inquiry about media reports that Kim’s visit to China could be imminent.

Speculation over a possible visit gained traction after Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly gave President Lee Jae Myung indications suggesting a visit to China by a senior North Korean official during their summit in Shenzhen, China, last week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

In response to media reports that Xi had mentioned the possibility of Kim visiting, the Blue House said on Friday that there was “no mention to the effect reported by the media,” adding that the government “is closely monitoring developments in North Korea-China relations.”

The presidential office also expressed hope that exchanges between North Korea and China “will take place in a way that contributes to peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.” It also said that Seoul would maintain close communication with Beijing to that end.

Kim made a surprise one-day visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month, during which he met with Wang Huning, China’s top political adviser, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Earlier this month, Kim Song-nam, the secretary for international affairs of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, visited China and met with senior Chinese officials, as the two countries have recently stepped up high-level exchanges and sought to strengthen their traditional ties.

The Blue House and the government had previously said that Xi briefed Lee on developments in North Korea-China relations during their summit last week.

Some have accordingly raised the possibility that Pyongyang and Beijing could coordinate their positions ahead of a possible resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States through another visit to China by Kim Jong-un or a senior North Korean official.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in engaging with the North Korean leader, but a meeting between the two did not materialize on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Xi is scheduled to visit the United States for a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, set to take place in Miami on Dec. 14 to 15.

Trump and Xi held bilateral talks in Shenzhen last week and also took part in a trilateral summit involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A potential visit by Kim Jong-un to China could also provide an opportunity for him to hear Xi’s assessment of the recent U.S.-China and trilateral summits and discuss related issues with the Chinese leader, according to some observers.





Yonhap