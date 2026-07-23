Spring 2027 admissions for international students open at Korean universities

Students leave the Yonsei University campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Sept. 27, 2025, after completing the university's essay examination for the 2026 academic year. NEWS1

Yonsei, Korea University, SKKU and KAIST are set to open undergraduate applications for international students in August and September.

The second round of Spring 2027 undergraduate admissions for international students is set to begin, with several major universities opening applications in August and September after some other universities concluded their applications in early July.

Following the first round of early July online applications, which included Seoul National University (SNU) and Sogang University, another wave of admissions will soon open for prospective international students.

Yonsei University will accept applications from Sept. 1 to 17, with successful applicants announced on Dec. 4.

Yonsei University's Underwood International College (UIC), a popular choice among international students because all of its programs are taught in English, will accept applications from Aug. 26 to Sept. 17. Shortlisted applicants will participate in online interviews on Dec. 11 and 12, with final admission results announced on Dec. 18.

Korea University will begin accepting applications for its Spring 2027 international undergraduate admissions on Aug. 3. Online applications and PDF document uploads must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, while original documents sent by mail must arrive by 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. Final admission results will be announced on Nov. 27.

Beginning with the 2027 admissions cycle, the university will no longer offer its online Korean language level test for applicants who do not submit proof of Korean-language proficiency. Applicants must submit proof that they have achieved at least Level 3 on the Test of Proficiency in Korean, also known as Topik.

Applicants will be evaluated solely through a comprehensive document review that considers academic performance, high school grades, language proficiency, extracurricular activities, volunteer work, awards, attendance records and other achievements.

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) will accept online applications from Aug. 12 to 21, with final admission results scheduled for Oct. 23.

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Like Korea University, SKKU evaluates applicants solely through document screening and does not require interviews or entrance examinations.

KAIST, a research-oriented science and technology university in Daejeon, will open online applications on Sept. 22. Interviews are scheduled for Dec. 22, and admission results will be announced on Jan. 7 next year.

Some universities are expanding programs designed specifically for international students, with both public and private institutions introducing new majors for the 2027 admissions cycle.

Hankuk University of Foreign Studies' newly established campus in Songdo HANKUK UNIVERSITY OF FOREIGN STUDIES

Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) will open its Songdo campus in the first semester of 2027 and launch an undeclared-major track exclusively for foreign applicants.

Students will enroll without declaring a major and, after meeting credit and academic requirements, will be assigned to one of various majors in the humanities, social sciences, business or natural sciences.

Although the university has yet to release detailed admission guidelines, they are expected in August, with applications scheduled to open in September, a HUFS spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Kyungpook National University has also established a new liberal studies division for international students.

Students admitted through the program will spend their first year taking academic Korean-language courses before selecting their desired major upon entering their second year.

Applications for international undergraduate admission will open Oct. 12 and close Oct. 30. Final admission results are expected to be announced on Jan. 4, 2027.

Kyung Hee University and Ewha Womans University have yet to release their official admission schedules. However, Kyung Hee University plans to open applications in mid-August, while Ewha Womans University is expected to begin accepting applications in September, according to the universities' spokespersons.

SNU, which opens admissions earlier than most universities, accepted online applications from July 6 to 9.

Sogang University also held its admissions early, accepting applications from July 7 to 10. Hanyang University, the University of Seoul and Konkuk University likewise concluded their application periods in early July.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]