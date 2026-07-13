Special counsel to question ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee on presidential residence relocation project

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Seoul jeweler accused of swindling customers out of 10 billion won
Police say a jewelry store owner in central Seoul defrauded customers of gold investments and informal savings contributions.
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Family calls for probe into police handling, maximum sentence after suspect admits to rape and murder
The victim’s family urged a fresh investigation into alleged police mishandling and cover-up and demanded a maximum sentence ruling as the suspect admitted rape and murder charges in court.
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Government unveils anti-stalking task force, safety measures
A new interagency task force announced 20 steps to tighten restraining orders, boost victim protection and close gaps exposed by recent stalking killings.
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Former Korean rapper convicted of sexually assaulting minors mulls jump into Japan's porn industry
Writing on X, ex-Roo'ra member Go Young-wook said it was tough finding work in Korea and noted the shortage of male porn actors in Japan.