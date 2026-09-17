Special counsel team raids election watchdog in probe into ballot shortages

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Over 20 million Koreans prescribed medical narcotics in 2024
Nearly 100 million prescriptions were issued in 2024, raising concerns over brief consultations, telemedicine and weak oversight.
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Korean Catholic Church voices 'deep concerns' over abortion pill plan
Korea’s Catholic bishops called on the government to reconsider phased access to abortion pills and strengthen support for pregnant women.
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Deaths to outpace births in every corner of the country by 2043
A report by a population research institute found that young people flock to metropolitan areas where raising children is difficult, perpetuating the spiral.
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Guaranteed chip firm jobs fuel record university application surge
A record 8,994 students applied to industry-sponsored programs linked to major companies, with semiconductor tracks drawing the fiercest competition.