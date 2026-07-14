Special counsel seeks postponement in top court ruling on Kim Keon Hee in opinion polls case

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Two developmentally disabled adults referred on aggravated theft charges for stealing $1 ice cream in Busan
The decision to pursue aggravated theft charges, despite repayment and the store owner’s plea for leniency, has sparked debate over police discretion.
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Seoul gov't launches thousands of summer programs at museums, libraries and parks
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is running various programs, including nighttime ecological tours, water activities and performances, at cultural facilities and major parks in July and August.
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Comedian Park Na-rae referred to prosecutors over unregistered agency allegation
Police say Park was referred on separate charges of special assault and violating the communication and information law.
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Broker, 10 others accused in fake asylum scheme involving Vietnamese in Korea
Immigration officials say the group collected about 400 million won to arrange fraudulent asylum applications for 131 Vietnamese nationals who were staying in the country on seasonal worker or short-term visas.