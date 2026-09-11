Special counsel seeks four-year sentence for former President Yoon over free opinion polls 

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Meet Shu Bao, Korea’s newest panda 'treasure' — in pictures
The fourth giant panda born in Korea was given a name that means "a treasure as bright as the light of dawn" after a public vote.
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Supreme Court criticized for letting officials responsible for data leak off with slap on the wrist
After the personal data of nearly 18,000 people was exposed in a network breach, Korea's top court issued only a “stern warning” to those at fault, prompting criticism from lawmakers.
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Google must take responsibility in alleged leak of digital sex crime victims’ data leak, gender equality minister says
Addressing the exposure of information about victims seeking content removal, Won Min-kyong said the tech giant must “take the issue seriously.”
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Death penalty sought for YouTuber for allegedly killing her daughter
Prosecutors said that the defendant committed the crime because she believed the victim caused her social embarrassment.