Special counsel seeks five years for ex-prime minister over justice appointments

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Jeju officer admits falsely closing missing woman’s case
A Jeju police officer allegedly told a missing woman’s boyfriend she was safe, despite failing to confirm her whereabouts before her body was found.
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Maserati crash kills motorcyclist, injures 3 in Seoul
A Maserati driver was arrested after a late-night collision with a motorcycle, bus and taxi in southern Seoul left one dead and three injured.
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Three dead in Cheonan paint materials factory fire
Three people were killed after a fire broke out at a paint materials factory in Cheonan, authorities said.
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Suspected killer of Chinese student in Gyeongsan refuses psychopathy test
Police say the suspect allegedly tried to cover up the killing by posing as the victim, disposing of her remains and filing a false missing persons report.