Special counsel seeks 30-year term for ex-president over North drone incursion

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Lee calls for constitutional revision to reflect spirit of democratization
President Lee Jae Myung called on the National Assembly to begin discussions on revising the Constitution to recognize South Korea’s democratization movements.
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Under fire: Gyeonggi governor slammed for calling fire service ‘financial drain’
Firefighters, unions and lawmakers condemned Gov. Choo Mi-ae for her comments during a parliamentary audit where she also called the costs “troublesome.”
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North Korea finally opens new cross-border bridge with China
The Amnok River crossing, which was finished in 2014 but had been waiting for the North to build connecting roads and customs facilities, is expected to expand trade and ease travel between the nations.
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Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill reinforces 'ironclad' commitment to nuclear deterrence
Pending U.S. legislation would reinforce extended nuclear deterrence commitments to South Korea and other U.S. allies amid concerns of threats from North Korea, China and Russia.