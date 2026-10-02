Special counsel seeks 18-month prison term for Seoul mayor in opinion poll case

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Korea launches scaled-down prosecution, new investigation agency in major reform
South Korea launched a new major-crimes agency and a prosecution service limited to indictments, amid concerns over police oversight and staffing.
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Beer, Pikachu and Psy, oh my: Gangnam Festival returns with a street takeover
Gangnam Festival will close major roads for a weekend of parades, free concerts, food, beer and a marathon.
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Is 'text hip' the evolution or degradation of books? (KOR)
Korea’s "text hip" trend is reviving bookstore culture among young people, but it raises questions about whether books are being read or merely displayed.
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Is 'text hip' the evolution or degradation of books?
Korea’s "text hip" trend is reviving bookstore culture among young people, but it raises questions about whether books are being read or merely displayed.