Special counsel searches Gyeonggi election offices over suspected forged vote tally 

Special Prosecutor Lee Tae-han of the Election Commission answers questions from reporters during a visit to the Serious Crime Investigation Agency on Oct. 23. YONHAP

Investigators executed a search and seizure warrant over suspicions that a vote tally sheet was concealed and falsified during Gyeonggi's education superintendent election.

A special counsel team said Tuesday it suspects a National Election Commission employee concealed and forged a vote tally sheet during the election for education superintendent of Gyeonggi in June.

Investigators were sent to the Gyeonggi provincial election commission and the election commission in Gwangju, Gyeonggi, earlier in the day to execute a search and seizure warrant and verify the suspicions, according to the team led by independent counsel Lee Tae-han.

The team suspects the employee of the Gwangju election commission concealed and forged the vote tally sheet, which the local commission sought to cover up, leading to an incorrect final tally.

Lee's team has been investigating several suspected irregularities involving the NEC after it was launched in early September to look mainly into what led to the unprecedented ballot shortages in June's nationwide local elections.





Yonhap