Special counsel says deceased election official's note cites no coercion

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Baseball stadium trash up nearly 55% in two years as attendance climbs
Waste at Korea’s KBO baseball stadiums climbed 24.3 percent in 2025, nearly double the rate of attendance growth, driving up cleaning and disposal costs.
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Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon acquitted on appeal in opinion poll payment case
The Seoul High Court acquitted Oh Se-hoon of violating the Political Funds Act at a sentencing hearing, overturning a lower court ruling that would have cost him his elected post.
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Pope invites youth to Seoul for 'pilgrimage of faith, friendship and hope'
The pontiff urged young Catholics to join World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul, calling it a pilgrimage of faith, friendship and hope.
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Over 110,000 Korean student Google accounts hacked, ministry orders password reset
Korea's Education Ministry ordered urgent password resets after online learning accounts were compromised.