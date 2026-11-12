Special counsel raids NEC over allegedly fabricated security check results

The raid comes after the National Election Commission (NEC) reportedly exaggerated the results of a security inspection in 2023, following concerns about the vulnerability of its computer servers to cyberattacks.

Investigators raided the National Election Commission (NEC) on Thursday over suspicions that the election watchdog falsified an official document to exaggerate the security of its computer servers, a special counsel team said.

Twenty-five personnel, including two prosecutors, were sent to the NEC headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, and two contractors’ offices to execute a search and seizure warrant on related charges, according to the team led by independent counsel Lee Tae-han.

The allegation dates back to 2023, when a joint security check involving the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) found that the NEC had exaggerated the results of its own security inspection following concerns about the vulnerability of its computer servers to cyberattacks.

The NEC reported a perfect score of 100 the previous year, but a reassessment by the NIS and KISA produced a score of only 31.5.

The search was the latest in a series of raids launched by the special counsel team in recent weeks, as it seeks to get to the bottom of various suspicions surrounding the NEC, mainly what led to the unprecedented ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections.





Yonhap