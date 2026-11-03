Special counsel raids NEC headquarters for second day over suspected illegal allowances

The team has been investigating suspicions of irregularities involving the National Election Commission (NEC), including accusations that it illegally gave monthly allowances to its commissioners.

Investigators raided the National Election Commission (NEC) headquarters for the second day on Tuesday over suspicions that the election watchdog illegally paid commissioners monthly allowances even after the state auditor noted that such payments lacked a legal basis.

A total of 65 personnel, including four prosecutors, have searched 18 NEC offices, including those of the commission’s chairperson and secretary general, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, since Monday, according to the independent counsel team led by special prosecutor Lee Tae-han.

Authorities also searched the home of a former secretary general, officials said.

Since its launch in early September, the independent counsel team has been investigating suspicions of irregularities involving the NEC — particularly what led to the unprecedented ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections and who is responsible.

One allegation is that the NEC illegally gave monthly allowances to commissioners to support their “fair election promotion activity.” Nine commissioners received a combined 905.8 million won ($675,000) since 2020, and annual totals exceeded 100 million won each, the threshold for the crime of causing losses to state coffers.

The allowances continued even after the Board of Audit and Inspection warned that such payments had no legal basis. In 2024 to 2025, the NEC set aside no budget for the allowances, but it is suspected of still paying the commissioners by appropriating budgets for other purposes.





Yonhap