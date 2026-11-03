Special counsel raids NEC headquarters for second day over suspected illegal allowances

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DP lawmaker acquitted of leaking military secrets
A military court acquitted Rep. Boo Seung-chan, finding insufficient evidence that disclosures in his book endangered national security.
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Korea to honor Sado mine victims separately for 3rd straight year
Korea will hold a separate memorial in Japan’s Sado for Korean wartime forced labor victims for a third straight year, citing Tokyo’s failure to acknowledge coercive mobilization.
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A year after APEC summit, Gyeongju builds on success with tourist initiatives, cultural preservation expertise
The gathering has proven to be a springboard for the city, which is capitalizing on its unique assets and making travel easier.
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President’s passport data likely caused by internal upload to Google-run malware scanning platform, experts say
Korea is investigating whether an internal mistake or automated security scan leaked personal data of President Lee Jae Myung and 167 others.