Special counsel raids election watchdog over alleged bid rigging

Investigators searched the National Election Commission and four other sites over suspected bid rigging involving 5 billion won ($3.7 million) in election supplies.

Published
(과천=뉴스1) 구윤성 기자 = 6.3 지방선거 '투표율 조작' 의혹을 수사하는 검경 합동수사본부가 선관위에 대해 이틀째 압수수색을 진행하고 있다. 합수본이 압수수색을 진행한 곳은 중앙선관위와 강남구와 서초구, 송파구 선관위 등으로 혐의는 공전자기록위작과 공무집행 방해다. 사진은 이날 경기 과천시 중앙선거관리위원회 청사. 2026.7.24/뉴스1
The National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on July 24

A special counsel team on Wednesday raided the National Election Commission (NEC) over suspicions of bid rigging involving around 5 billion won ($3.7 million) worth of election supplies.

Special counsel Lee Tae-han's team said it sent investigators to the NEC's office and four other locations, including election supplies companies, to search for and seize evidence in connection with the allegations.

Lee's team said it has found signs of alleged collusion between the NEC and the companies regarding polling station supplies for the presidential election last year and the local elections in June.

The special counsel team launched last month to investigate ballot shortages reported across the country during the June 3 local elections in addition to other allegations of misconduct by the election watchdog.


Yonhap

Related Article


korea national election commission social affairs special counsel

Read more

See more articles