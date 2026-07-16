Special counsel postpones ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee's questioning due to health concerns

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee attends her final hearing on charges of violating the Financial Services and Capital Markets Act at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 3, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The investigation centers on the claim that an interior design company without a general contractor's license won the contract for the presidential residence's relocation through its close ties to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The second special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s alleged involvement in granting preferential treatment to an interior design company in the presidential residence relocation project will question her as a suspect on Tuesday, two days later than originally scheduled.

Authorities postponed the questioning, initially scheduled for Sunday, for reasons involving Kim’s health.

The special counsel now plans to summon the ex-first lady for questioning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to legal sources on Thursday.

The investigation centers on the claim that 21 Gram, an interior design company without a general contractor’s license, won the contract for the presidential residence’s relocation through its close ties to Kim.

During the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, the presidential office was moved in 2022 from the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, to Yongsan District, central Seoul.

21 Gram is known to have sponsored events organized by Covana Contents, an art exhibition planning company formerly run by Kim, and was also responsible for designing and constructing Covana Contents’ office.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee stands and listens to the court verdict on allegations that she accepted bribes for favors at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 26. SEOUL CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT

The special counsel suspects that 21 Gram provided Kim with luxury gifts, including Dior clothing, to secure the relocation contract, and that Kim may have used her influence in return to help the firm win the project.

As part of the investigation, the special counsel questioned former presidential secretary Yoo Kyung-ok, regarded as one of Kim’s closest aides, as a suspect on July 7 on allegations of aiding and abetting the acceptance of a bribe under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Investigators are also examining allegations that the Ministry of the Interior and Safety unlawfully diverted contingency funds to cover construction costs that 21 Gram had reportedly inflated.

Additionally, the special counsel is investigating allegations that the Board of Audit and Inspection conducted an inadequate audit of the presidential residence relocation process.

The authorities plan to focus on whether Kim directly instructed or was otherwise involved in 21 Gram’s securement of the construction contract.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]