Special counsel bill targets Lee-linked cases

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. YONHAP

A parliamentary subcommittee approved a bill for an independent probe into alleged fabricated indictments under the Yoon administration, with a full Assembly vote expected Thursday.

A parliamentary subcommittee on Wednesday approved a bill calling for a special counsel to investigate allegations of fabricated indictments under the previous administration, including those involving President Lee Jae Myung.

The subcommittee of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee, led by the ruling Democratic Party (DP), passed the bill seeking an independent probe into allegations that prosecutors under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration had fabricated evidence to indict then opposition leader Lee.

The proposed investigation covers multiple cases involving Lee, including alleged illegal remittances to North Korea and a development corruption scandal.

Lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) walked out of the subcommittee meeting in protest, arguing that the bill was intended to cancel criminal indictments against Lee.

"All clauses related to the cancellation of the indictments have been deleted," DP Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters.

The bill originally included provisions that would effectively allow the special counsel to cancel the indictments, fueling accusations from the PPP that Lee was trying to have his own indictments cancelled.

With Wednesday's passage, the bill is now expected to be put up for a vote in a National Assembly plenary session on Thursday.

The PPP has warned that it will launch a filibuster to block the bill.





Yonhap