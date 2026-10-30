Special counsel asks NEC to preserve ballot boxes for possible review

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Baby panda Shu Bao steals the spotlight as Everland opens regular public viewing — in pictures
Everland’s nearly 5-month-old panda cub began greeting visitors Friday as she adjusts to her new enclosure.
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Korea’s income ladder harder to climb as youth mobility reaches record low
Only 16.9 percent of Koreans moved into a higher income bracket in 2024, while youth upward mobility fell to its lowest level since records began.
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Incheon airport check-in system restored after outage delays 38 flights
Incheon International Airport restored its check-in system after an Arinc network outage delayed 38 flights and disrupted ticketing for major Chinese airlines.
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Never again: Local governments ramp up Halloween crowd controls as larger turnout expected
Seoul and local governments nationwide are expanding Halloween crowd-control measures in Itaewon, Hongdae and other busy districts as larger crowds and foreign tourist arrivals are expected.