Special counsel appeals Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's acquittal in political funds case

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks to athletes competing in the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games ahead of a luncheon at Seoul City Hall in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 28. YONHAP

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's political funds case will head to the Supreme Court after the special counsel appealed his acquittal by the Seoul High Court.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s political funds case will head to the Supreme Court after the special counsel appealed his acquittal on Friday.

The special counsel team said that it filed its appeal with the Seoul High Court, which acquitted Oh last week.

Oh was indicted last December after he allegedly allowed Kim Han-jeong, a businessperson who supported him, to pay 33 million won ($24,650) for 10 private opinion polls that political broker Myung Tae-kyun ran for Oh’s campaign ahead of the Seoul mayoral by-election in 2021.

The special counsel claimed that Oh arranged the payment through his then-chief of staff and that his camp used the poll results to help with its strategy. Under the Political Funds Act, a supporter paying directly for campaign-related expenses — rather than donating indirectly through official channels — is treated as an illegal political donation.

A lower court found Oh partially guilty, sentenced him to a 10 million won fine and ordered him to forfeit 21 million won. The fine was large enough that Oh would have lost his post if the ruling had been finalized.

However, the appeals court acquitted him on Oct. 23, finding Myung’s testimony, key evidence in the case, not credible and the remaining evidence insufficient to prove the charges.

“The only direct evidence on the key issue of this case is [Myung’s] testimony, but it is inconsistent and contradicts objective circumstances in many respects, making it difficult to believe as is,” the court said. It ruled that the evidence presented could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Oh commissioned the polls or asked Kim to cover the costs.

The special counsel rejected that reasoning in its appeal.

“Even if parts of Myung’s testimony are hard to believe, there is enough objective evidence and circumstances to support his key statements that match the charges,” the team said. “The appeals court’s decision to reject them is unlawful, as it went beyond the limits of the principle of free evaluation of evidence.”

The team also argued that the appeals court wrongly overturned the lower court’s ruling based on only some of the phone call recordings. According to the special counsel, the court reviewed only the recordings that Kim had newly submitted and did not request the rest. The team called this an unlawful failure to examine the case thoroughly. It also argued that the appeals court had gotten the facts wrong on a key point: when Oh and Myung first met.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]