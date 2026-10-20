South Korea's top military officer orders stern responses after North threatens to deploy more weapons along border

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North Korea, Russia discuss ways to expand exchanges in education
The two countries discussed expanding educational exchanges and agreed to establish a Russian education center in North Korea.
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North's Kim tours light industry expo, touts regional policy achievements
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured a garment and footwear exhibition, hailing light-industry gains under his regional development policy.
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Trump unsure of Kim meeting in China
U.S. President Donald Trump said no meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been requested ahead of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.
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Army plans dedicated border security brigades under corps command
The Army will begin introducing units by 2027 to oversee DMZ outpost surveillance while advancing AI-based border monitoring.