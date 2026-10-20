South Korea's top military officer orders stern responses after North threatens to deploy more weapons along border

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Young-sung answers questions from lawmakers during a parliamentary audit of the JCS by the National Assembly's National Defense Committee at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 8. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Joint Chiefs chairman told front-line troops to respond decisively to further North Korean provocations after Pyongyang threatened border deployments.

South Korea's top military officer ordered troops on Tuesday to sternly respond to any enemy provocations, a day after North Korea threatened to deploy more weapons along the inter-Korean border and resume propaganda broadcasts.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung gave the directive during his visit to a front-line unit, slamming Pyongyang for shifting the blame on Seoul for heightened inter-Korean tensions following the Sept. 21 land mine explosion that injured three South Korean troops.

"The chairman stated it is unacceptable that North Korea yesterday characterized our legitimate operational measures as a provocation, laying the blame for heightened military tensions on our armed forces," the JCS said in a release.

"He ordered troops to respond decisively if the enemy launches further provocations by using our legitimate measures as a pretext," the JCS said.





Yonhap