South Korea's northernmost botanic garden marks 10 years protecting DMZ's 'secret forest'

YANGGU COUNTY, Gangwon — Just 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from the barbed-wire fence marking the demilitarized zone (DMZ) stands the DMZ Botanic Garden in Haean-myeon, Yanggu County, Gangwon. South Korea’s northernmost research institution studies and protects native plants found in and around the DMZ, an area known as a haven for wildlife.

Overseas experts who visited the garden on Oct. 2 to mark its 10th anniversary took photos with their phones as they examined plants growing in what has been dubbed the “secret forest.”

Anthony Allison, board president of the U.S.-based Partnerships for Nature, remarked that the DMZ Botanic Garden is one of the most symbolic places embodying the four values a botanic garden should represent — biodiversity, education, conservation and peace.

Annette Wallgreen, regional coordinator for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Environment Programme, echoed the sentiment and said that it was truly moving to see the DMZ with her own eyes. She added that she will actively share the research achievements she saw firsthand here.

Just over a decade ago, the site was barren land scarred by war, then work to build the botanic garden began in 2012. After surveys to detect land mines, trees and plants native to the border region were planted and the garden opened in 2016.

A decade later, the once-small trees have grown to form a vast forest.

The DMZ is considered a treasure trove of natural ecosystems, home to a wide range of rare plants and animals after decades with little human interference. But because access is restricted, relatively little has been known about exactly which species live there.

Visitors, including overseas experts, tour the DMZ Botanic Garden in Yanggu County, Gangwon, on Oct. 2. DMZ BOTANIC GARDEN

The DMZ Botanic Garden during its early development on barren land, top, and today, bottom. Over the past decade, small trees have grown into a forest. DMZ BOTANIC GARDEN

The garden has worked to survey plants in the DMZ and surrounding border areas and secure plant resources in need of conservation. Surveys at 150 locations over the past decade, including areas near the barbed-wire fence, identified a total of 1,840 native plant species, including more than 180 rare species. About 40 percent of South Korea’s native plant species can be found along the long, narrow ecological corridor formed by the DMZ.

The garden has also conducted research on restoring native plants to damaged areas.

Shin Hyun-tak, director of the DMZ Botanic Garden, cautioned that ecological disturbance and damage remain serious problems even within the DMZ, with the spread of invasive plants a particular concern.

“The DMZ ecosystem may appear to be well protected, but in reality, many areas have been damaged in the process of maintaining the barbed-wire fence,” Shin said. “I was shocked to see invasive bur cucumber, apparently brought in on military vehicles, spreading extensively.”

Researchers from the DMZ Botanic Garden survey plants near the barbed-wire fence along the demilitarized zone. DMZ BOTANIC GARDEN

White poppies native to North Korea bloom at the North Korean plant exhibition garden at the DMZ Botanic Garden. CHON KWON-PIL

Another major task is obtaining seeds of plants native to North Korea and propagating and cultivating them.

This year, the garden established South Korea’s first exhibition garden dedicated to North Korean plants. Rare North Korean species seldom seen in South Korea, including blooming white poppies and Antennaria dioica, called Baekdusan-tteoksuk, were on display.

“We have secured 54 species so far, and starting next year, we intend to pursue ways to bring in plants originating from North Korea through Eastern Europe and other regions, with their provenance thoroughly documented,” Shin said. “If we could also establish exchanges with botanic gardens in North Korea, it could create tremendous synergy.”





BY CHON KWON-PIL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]