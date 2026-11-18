From front row left, Korean President Lee Jae Myung takes a commemorative photo with U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, China’s first lady Peng Liyuan and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a welcome banquet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed North Korea and areas of possible cooperation during the APEC banquet in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China — President Lee Jae Myung held his first talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed North Korea and other areas of possible cooperation during a welcome banquet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Wednesday.

Lee and Putin “crossed paths naturally” as they were getting ready to leave towards the end of the banquet for APEC leaders hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and spoke for about 10 minutes, a senior Blue House official told reporters in Shenzhen later Wednesday.

"While the relationship between South Korea and Russia is currently challenging due to various circumstances, there was a general consensus that both sides should seek opportunities for cooperation in areas where no issues exist, and work to manage the relationship effectively,” the official said. “Furthermore, they agreed on the need to prevent any deterioration of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and to work toward easing tensions.”

This marked the first talks between the leaders of South Korea and Russia in over seven years since the summit between President Moon Jae-in and Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019.

Bilateral ties have deteriorated following South Korea’s participation in international sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and subsequent military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. North Korea has dispatched thousands of troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Lee and Putin’s meeting underscored an intent to strengthen diplomatic communication in areas where mutual cooperation is needed, such as the development of the Arctic shipping route.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula was brought up during the dialogue, which included discussions on inter-Korean affairs and the North Korean nuclear issue,” the official said.

The talks provided an opportunity to “hear and understand the Russian side’s perspective on North Korea, inter-Korean relations and North Korea-U.S. relations in a comprehensive manner,” he added.

The official added that "there were also discussions on practical, livelihood-related issues between the two nations," but noted “it is too early to disclose specific details."

Lee also met and spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on several occasions during events related to the Asean and APEC summits. Both leaders visited Manila in the Philippines to attend Asean-related meetings earlier in the week before heading to Shenzhen for the APEC summit.

Trump has floated the possibility of meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of his Asia tour.

Regarding the possibility of North Korea-U.S. talks, the Blue House official said "nothing is certain" and that Lee and Trump “did not have any direct conversation on this matter."

"There were discussions on advancing cooperation between South Korea and the United States in the shipbuilding sector,” the official said.

Lee and Trump also discussed “various schedules and agenda items for the G20 summit” in Miami in December.

When asked whether a potential round of golf with Trump had been discussed, the official said that “most topics of interest were brought up and addressed."

President Lee Jae Myung, second from left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, speak with U.S. President Donald Trump, right, during a dinner banquet for leaders attending the Asean summit hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at a hotel in Manila on Nov. 17. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Blue House in turn downplayed concerns that the three-way summit between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia scheduled for Thursday could turn into a second Yalta Conference, in which major powers during World War II in 1945 reshaped international order without consulting the countries directly affected.

"Many observers believe such an outcome is unlikely," the official said, noting the three nations “are not in the same position as the great powers that gathered at Yalta, who shared identical goals and objectives at the time."

He added that “while it is not impossible that the Korean Peninsula issue could be touched upon during the trilateral talks, it is unlikely to be a primary topic."

"Throughout his overseas tour, President Lee has consistently and appropriately conveyed our position on the Korean Peninsula issue whenever he has engaged in discussions with the leaders of these three countries,” the official added.

Ha Joon-kyung, presidential chief of staff for policy, said that the de facto conclusion of negotiations on services and investment under the Korea-China FTA on Wednesday serves as "an institutional foundation for a qualitative leap forward in bilateral economic cooperation."

This comes as Seoul anticipates progress towards the lifting of Beijing’s unofficial ban on Korean entertainment and tourism.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Wednesday regarding that following the third summit between Lee and Xi, Seoul and Beijing are expected to “develop a horizontal and mutually beneficial cooperative relationship, focusing on areas where each side possesses a comparative advantage."

He added that the two leaders agreed to work together to expand people-to-people exchanges and promote friendly sentiment between the two peoples, and Xi expressed his support for proposals made by Lee, including entry procedures, bringing a pair of giant pandas to Korea and the expansion of cultural and content-related exchanges.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]