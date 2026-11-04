South Korean Navy launches maritime drills to sharpen response to missile, submarine threats

South Korean Navy ships conduct tactical maneuvers during a fleet-level maritime exercise in the East Sea on Nov. 10, 2025. REPUBLIC OF KOREA NAVY

The Navy is conducting six days of exercises across eastern, western and southern waters, including air defense, antisubmarine and ballistic missile tracking operations.

The Navy has launched maritime maneuver drills off the country's eastern, western and southern coasts to hone its operational capabilities against various maritime threats, the armed service said Wednesday.

The Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command is participating in the drills, which kicked off Sunday for a six-day run and involve nearly a dozen warships and other aircraft, according to the Navy.

The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

Deployed assets include the Navy's 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great destroyer, the ROKS Yulgok Yi I destroyer, auxiliary ships, frigates and patrol aircraft.

During the drills, the Navy will train under simulated attack scenarios involving air defense combat, antisubmarine warfare and antisurface warfare, and conduct drills to detect and track ballistic missile launches.

The command also took part in maritime drills in southern waters off Jeju Island early Wednesday, involving the Marado amphibious assault ship and other amphibious ships deployed as part of a joint training mission the previous day.

The command is a core unit of the military's three-pronged deterrence structure — the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system and the Korean Air and Missile Defense — fitted for maritime operations.





Yonhap